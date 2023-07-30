Speaking from Westminster, the Upper Bann representative said: “We have a deeply worrying situation in our dairy industry, where prices are continuing to decrease and the difference between GB and NI farm gate price per litre is significant.

"Global dairy markets have showed ongoing and increasing weakness over recent months, reflecting a reduction in demand for dairy product whilst supply remains high. There is a great deal of uncertainty facing the sector in the short-term.

"This has been exacerbated with the more political development of Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. which allowed the free flow of fertiliser and grain from Ukraine. Whilst this agreement had been in difficulty for some time, the concern now is that input costs will rise once again. The effect will be additional pressures on farms as cost of production increases in the context of falling farm gate prices.

Jim Shannon MP, Carla Lockhart MP, David Brown UFU President and Alexander Kinnahan UFU. Pic: DUP