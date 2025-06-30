‘XI’ prefixed livestock tags now mandatory for livestock identification

Only XI prefixed tags can now be used to identify newborn cattle, sheep, and goats.

From today (Monday, 30th June), only XI prefixed tags can be used to identify newborn cattle, sheep, and goats.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The 12-month transitional period to allow livestock keepers time to use up stocks of ‘UK’ prefixed livestock tags has now ended. This means that from today only ‘XI’ prefixed tags should be used to identify newborn livestock. Any unused stocks of ‘UK’ tags are now obsolete and should be destroyed to avoid keepers inadvertently applying them to their animals.”

Animals identified in Northern Ireland with 'UK' tags prior to the 30 June 2025, which are remaining within the UK, do not need to be re-identified with 'XI' tags.

All sheep and goats being exported to the Republic of Ireland must be identified with 'XI' tags prior to their export, including any previously identified with 'UK' tags, with the re-identification being recorded in the flock register.

However, there is no need to reidentify cattle being exported to the Republic of Ireland if they were identified with 'UK' tags prior to 30 June 2025.

All livestock moving to continental Europe must be identified with 'XI' tags prior to their export. Any such animals previously tagged with 'UK' tags must be re-identified with 'XI' tags. For cattle, this must be done under veterinary supervision.

More information on this change, including a set of Q&As, is available from the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/introduction-identification-registration-and-movement-animals