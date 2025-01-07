Yellow Wellies launches new farm safety VR experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With eyes being one of the most important organs of the body, and one of the most vulnerable, the Farm Safety Foundation have developed a new Virtual Reality tool to allow visitors to experience the harsh reality of what can happen when you decide to ignore safety and work without eye protection.

Your eyes are one of the most important organs of the body. Unfortunately, they’re also one of the most delicate and susceptible to injury. Activities around the farm like drilling, working with chemicals or riding an ATV without the proper PPE can have devastating long-term effects on a farm workers vision. To this end, the Farm Safety Foundation will be launching a new virtual reality experience at LAMMA 2025 taking place from 15-16 January at the NEC, Birmingham.

Visitors to the Farm Safety Foundation stand (20.500) at LAMMA will have the chance to immerse themselves in three scenarios designed to highlight the importance of wearing eye protection while carrying out certain farming activities. This interactive experience will open visitor’s eyes to the consequences of not wearing basic eye protection and demonstrate how wearing this PPE would prevent an injury from occurring.

According to Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager: “A few years ago, we introduced audiences to Ryan Taggart, a young farmer from Northern Ireland who lost sight in one eye from a farm accident. Every time we show his story as part of our farm safety training at colleges and universities, it has an impact. This made us think that if we could bring his story to life in some way, this would allow us to bring the experience to more farmers and farm workers and make them appreciate the importance of PPE and help them to work smarter and safer.”

The charity worked with Northern Ireland mobile app and software development agency Sugar Rush to create three scenarios offering users a choice of whether to wear eye protection or not and what could happen based on their decision.

Stephanie continues: “We created this tool to be used both at shows and in the classroom. We know that young people learn in different ways and while watching someone’s story can have impact, allowing someone to experience it for themselves virtually and safely takes it to another level. We believe in championing alternative learning methods as a way of engaging the next generation of farmers and equipping them for their chosen career. For a generation raised on interactive technologies, we really believe that using VR in our sessions can help encourage active engagement and contribute to driving safer behaviours in the industry.

“As the UK’s leading machinery show, LAMMA is the perfect venue for the launch of our new VR experience and we will continue to use it at agricultural shows and events throughout the year. Those who visit us at LAMMA and give the VR a try on the day can also collect a free pair of safety glasses from us!”

To book your free ticket for LAMMA 2025 click here The LAMMA Show 2025.