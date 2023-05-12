YFCU members are commended for rural crime awareness

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell, was also present to commend the girls.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “Rural crime remains an ongoing issue for farm families and it’s extremely positive to see such important awareness among young farmers. By choosing rural crime as their public speaking title, Bethany, Lucy and Abbie are doing vital work, helping to educate their peers about the seriousness of the issue and starting the conversation at home about what can be done to protect the family farm.”

YFCU president Stuart Mills said: “As YFCU president, I am immensely proud to witness our members stepping up and speaking out on the pressing issue of rural crime. Their voices are powerful, and their dedication to protecting our rural communities is truly inspiring. Together, we will continue to advocate for stronger measures and collaborate with authorities to ensure a safer future for all."

Front row, left to right: YFCU members Bethany Park, Abbie Harkness and Lucy McCombe. (Back row left to right) Martin Malone NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland, YFCU marketing and communications executive Georgia Gilmore, Federation of Small Businesses development manager Roisin McAliskey, PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell, YFCU assistant events and activities executive Laura Murray and UFU deputy president William Irvine.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “We know that increased vigilance and security are key elements in denying criminals with the opportunity of stealing expensive farming machinery, equipment and livestock, but it’s also important to talk about the significance of rural crime to those around us and how it can impact many farming families. Educating others is imperative and I want to thank these young people for their enthusiasm.”

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland said: “We know the disruption, cost and worry rural crime causes for many farming communities and we’re please to support this public speaking event.

"It was great to see NI’s young farmers raise the profile of this important issue, as well as help fellow farmers of all generations with information to protect their livelihoods, farmyards, livestock and machinery.”