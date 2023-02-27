Young Breeders kick of 2023 with stock judging heats

Starting at 7.30pm sharp, the venue for the first of the popular events will be the Henry family’s, Mostragee Holsteins, 17 Ballykenver Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 8PZ.

The 180 cow Mostragee herd is currently averaging 10,441kgs at 4.33% butterfat and 3.25% protein on a three times a day milking system. Families in the herd include Ashlyn, Dellia, Lulu, Pledge, Belle, Apple along with the Froukje family which is the prominent family in the herd. The original 14-year-old EX93 Shottle Froukje daughter is still in the herd today and has 79 descendants.

The Mostragee herd is renowned for their success in the show ring both with most recent highlights including Thompsons Cow of the Year Champion 2019 with Robinview Atwood Vicky EX95, along with the same cow being nominated All Britain Mature Cow in the same year.

Tommy and Mark Henry look forward to welcoming Young Breeders to Mostragee Holsteins next Wednesday

Mostragee Attitude Ellie was the winning senior yearling at the UK Dairy Expo in 2020 before going on to claim the reserve Junior Champion title. Other prize winners in the herd include Mostragee Bomber Louise VG89 3 year old, 1st placed senior 3 year old and HM champion at RUAS Winter Fair 2021, LB Anna VG89, 1st placed intermediate heifer in milk at Winter Fair 2021 and their most recent purchase Sprucegrove Slater Peggy taking the 1st place position in the senior heifer in milk class at the 2022 Winter Fair and nominated for All Britain senior heifer in milk.

Northern Ireland HYB is also delighted to welcome new sponsors on board, Electromech Agri. ElectroMech Agri, established in 1992 is a family run business based in Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone.

Gary McLean, Director of Electromech Agri, said: “We are very pleased to be sponsoring the Northern Ireland HYB judging events this year. I think it is great what the young members do and takes a massive effort from all involved in organising.”

“We are delighted to have obtained sponsorship from Electromech Agri for our stock judging events this year,” comments club Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards. “Wach year it takes a considerable amount of capital to run the club and we wish to pass our gratitude on to Gary and all at Electromech Agri for coming on board with us this year.”

The dates for the stock judging qualifier events are;

1st March – Henry Family, Mostragee, 17 Ballykenver Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 8PZ.

31st March – W&D Gordon, Annalong, Brookside, Glassdrummond, Annalong, County Down, BT34 4QN.

26th May – W&A Patton, Ards, 148 Movilla Road, Newtownards, County Down, BT23 8RL.

Members are reminded that in order to qualify for the National Competitions Day which this year is to be hosted during the South West HYB Weekend Rally, Somerset (11th – 13th August 2023), they must attend at least two of the qualifier events.