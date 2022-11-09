Young farmers take part in YFCU floral art heats

County heats of the annual YFCU Floral Art Competition in partnership with Power NI recently took place throughout Northern Ireland. Members were tasked to produce a creative floral arrangement to depict the theme ‘A touch of sparkle’. The County heats saw a fantastic turnout with over 500 competitors both male and female ranging in age from 12 – 30 demonstrating their creative flare.

“Power NI is delighted to return as a sponsor of the Floral Art Competition, as part of our Platinum Sponsorship of YFCU for 2021-2024. This is a key event in the Young Farmers’ calendar, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s finalists have to offer!” said Amy Bennington, Commercial Marketing Manager at Power NI.

Members were commended across the board by judges on their imaginative and interesting interpretations of the theme. Judges had a difficult task marking the entries, allowing just the top member in each age group of each area to go through to the final.

Members in action at the County Fermanagh heats held in Fivemiletown High School.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank all the judges for giving up their time to come along and judge the entries and also to all the venues for the use of their facilities.

Co Antrim: 12-14 – Emily Dale, Glarryford YFC; 14-16 – Olivia Wilson, Lylehill YFC; 16-18 – Lauren; Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC; 18-21 – Sarah Kerr, Gleno Valley YFC; 21-25 – Zara Sterling, Gleno Valley YFC; 25-30 – Lucy Benton, Ahoghill YFC

Co Down: 12-14 – Georgina Nelson, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 14-16 – Erin Gabbie, Spa YFC; 16-18 -Summer Henderson, Donaghadee YFC; 18-21 – Sarah Douglas, Spa YFC; 21-25 – Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC; 25-30 – Ellen McMinn, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

Co Armagh: 12-14 – Heidi Hamilton, Collone YFC; 14-16 – Rebecca George, Collone YFC; 16-18 – Ellie Foster, Collone YFC; 18-21 – Katie Bicker, Collone YFC; 21-25 – Sarah Spence, Bleary YFC; 25-30 – Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

Members from County Tyrone taking part in heats held in Fivemiletown High School.

Co Londonderry: 12-14 – Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC; 14-16 – Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC; 16-18 – Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC; 18-21 – Molly Campbell, Curragh YFC; 21-25 – Alex Montgomery, Kilrea YFC; 25-30 – Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC

Co Tyrone: 12-14 – Grace Bloomer, Castlecaulfield YFC; 14-16 – Leah Brodison, Castlecaulfield YFC; 16-18 – Andrea McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC; 18-21 – Lauren Smyth, Clogher Valley YFC; 21-25 – Emily Burrows, Castlecaulfield YFC; 25-30 – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

Co Fermanagh: 12-14 – Amy McKelvin, Kesh YFC; 14-16 – Bethany Coulter, Lisbellaw YFC; 16-18 – James Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC; 18-21 – Robbie Wilson, Lisbellaw YFC; 21-25 – Laura Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC; 25-30 – Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC

Members from County Down taking part in the heats held in Dromore High School.