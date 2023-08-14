Young man dead after Co Antrim accident
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a young man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening, 13th August close to the Carnduff Park junction.
Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”