stock image

His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening, 13th August close to the Carnduff Park junction.

Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.