Young people demand action now to protect their futures

The NI Commissioner for Children and Young People Youth Panel (NYP) is hosting a youth-led event on Saturday 29 March, at the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount Campus, with a clear call to action to tackle climate and environmental breakdown.

Hear Our Voices is an action-packed day with inspiring talks, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities focusing on how a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is both a human right and necessary for children to enjoy their rights.

The all-day event is about recognising the diverse voices of young people and the existing community of young rights and climate activists, environmental NGOs and academics who are passionate about delivering a ‘just transition’ movement. Recognising the changes, decision-makers must make to combat the effects of climate breakdown to ensure no one is left behind.

Special guests will facilitate workshops and ‘walkshops’ focusing on advocacy and voice, skills development and creative practices around Greenmount Campus’ scenic grounds. To fully immerse delegates in nature as they experience a unique opportunity to share stories, learn from each other, and ensure every voice is heard in the fight against climate and environmental breakdown.

The event chair, Sarah Martin from NICCY Youth Panel, said: “Words procrastinate, but actions build. Actions have consequences, and we want these consequences to be positive steps to restoring a healthy planet where we can fully enjoy our rights.”

Commissioner Chris Quinn will support young people to host the event and will listen to the demands of young people about their local environment.

Chris said: “Children and young people have the right to grow up in a healthy, safe, and sustainable world. Climate change is not just an environmental issue—it is a children’s rights issue, impacting all areas of our lives.

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child makes it clear that government must protect these rights. In August 2023, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child published ‘General Comment 26,’ explicitly affirming children’s right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. It reinforces children’s right to be heard and to hold decision-makers accountable for climate action.

“Our Youth Panel and others from rights and environmental organisations have worked so hard to put this fantastic event together. They have designed, planned and delivered it, and propose a motion in the NI Assembly to reflect young people’s views on this crucial issue. It is a powerful reminder that young people’s voices matter and that they can effect change.

“I am proud to stand with young people in calling for urgent and meaningful action on climate justice, fulfilling children’s right to be heard, and facilitating their meaningful participation in environmental decision-making.”

Book a free place on Eventbrite search Hear Our Voices Tickets.