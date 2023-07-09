Your 2023 invite to Northfield

Northfield Bible weeks takes place on the outskirts of Newcastle

“When all else fails.....read the instruction manual”

It certainly applies to me! I remember building a flat pack wardrobe but I thought I could do it without the instruction manual...and it ended up a disaster. Or when my lawnmower broke and I thought I could fix it, only to end up with a broken lawnmower and a handful of parts I could not find a place for.

A casual examination of our world gives us ample evidence that our generation and possibly a few generations before us, decided that they knew how to do life without reference to the instruction manual, and it has led to disaster morally, socially, financially and spiritually.

We need to say to our generation...”When all else fails....read the instruction manual”. God has given us a clear instruction manual called the Bible, and it is time to lift it from the cupboard, wipe off the dust, and start to read the instructions God has given us for life.

God’s instruction manual says in Mark 8:36 “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul”.

God’s instruction manual says in Proverbs 14:12 “There is a way that seems right unto a man. But the end thereof are the ways of death”.

God’s instruction manual says in Jeremiah 1:5 that God made us and knew us before our birth.

God’s instruction manual says in Jeremiah 29:11 that God has a purpose and plan for our life.

God’s instruction manual says in Romans 3:23 that all mankind have sinned and fallen short of God’s requirement for Heaven.

God’s instruction manual says the words of the Lord Jesus in John 14:6 “I am the way, the truth and the life, no man cometh unto the father but by me”.

God’s instruction manual says in Acts 17:30 that God “ commands all men everywhere to repent”

