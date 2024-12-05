Youth leads the way at NI Dexter Cattle Group presentation dinner

After a superb meal it was time to kick off the main proceedings with long standing member Stephen Alexander invited to present the trophies starting with the class winners at this year’s RUAS Balmoral Show, which was host to the National Show of the UK Dexter Cattle Society. This was followed by cups for the Champion animal at each of the province’s local agricultural shows.

The night certainly belonged to the younger members of the NI Dexter Cattle Group with an array of Group cups presented on the night. Peter McAreavey was successful in achieving Senior Young Handler for 2024, with Aoife Kernan picking up Junior Young Handler for 2024.

Padraig Kernan was awarded the Lowerbane Cup for the Young Handler achieving a standard of merit throughout the year. The trophy for Showman of the Year went to Antoine Nicholson, and Tommy Crawford was successful in picking up the Best Newcomer award.

Northern Ireland members and their herds were also in the line-up of trophy winners from the UK Dexter Cattle Society, when its AGM took place in England in early October. Many of these trophies where on also on display on the night and congratulations were extended to those members.

Rounding off the evening was a raffle and auction held to raise funds for the Group. With some fantastic items on offer, including a superb Dexter Beef package it was met with some very competitive bidding taking place and over £685 was raised.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank the Royal Hotel, Cookstown for their hospitality and to all who donated items for the raffle and auction.

1 . 1df2bada-55e5-440c-98e5-37fd806b2acd.JPG Some of the younger generation of the NI Dexter Cattle Group proudly displaying their awards. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 78981776-30cc-4cc1-91dc-bc0b8928aa8d.JPG Sarah Jane Lester accepts the trophy for Ballymoney Show Champion from Stephen Alexander. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . b4d6b4fe-acb9-49e5-92af-dfe2a1028890.JPG Aoife Kernan accepts the award for Junior Young Handler of the Year from Stephen Alexander. Photo: freelance Photo Sales