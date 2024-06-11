22 pictures from the Mount Druid Vintage Rally at Ballintoy

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:29 BST
The annual Mount Druid Vintage Rally was held at Ballintoy on Saturday, 8th June.

The location, made famous by the ‘Game of Thrones’ series, provided the perfect backdrop and people came out in their droves to enjoy the vintage vehicles and the various sideshows.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia.

A sea view for this vintage tractor

1. mount druid vintage rally 1.jpg

A sea view for this vintage tractor Photo: McAuley Multimedia

David Armour at the Mount Druid Vintage Rally.

2. David Armour

David Armour at the Mount Druid Vintage Rally. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Chilling out at the Mount Druid Vintage Rally

3. mount druid vintage rally 4.jpg

Chilling out at the Mount Druid Vintage Rally Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A four legged friend at the rally

4. mount druid vintage rally 6.jpg

A four legged friend at the rally Photo: McAuley Multimedia

