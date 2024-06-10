Hundreds of visitors turned out to enjoy a feast of local livestock, equestrian classes, food, drink, entertainment and much much more.
Photographer Liam McArdle was on hand to capture all the sights.
1. Freeburn family at Armagh Show Gosford Park Markethill co.Armagh 8 June 2024CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
2. Elsie, Winnie and Emily at Armagh Show Gosford Park Markethill co.Armagh 8 June 2024CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
3. Huge crowds at Armagh Show Gosford Park Markethill co.Armagh 8 June 2024CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
4. Armagh Show Gosford Park Markethill co.Armagh 8 June 2024CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
