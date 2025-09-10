Action Cancer launches Breast Friends campaign to fund life-saving breast screening

Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, has launched its Breast Friends campaign ahead of October which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Breast Friends campaign seeks to highlight the importance of breast screening, raise awareness of early detection, and celebrate the power of friendship and community in the fight against breast cancer.

The campaign encourages women to get together this October and hold a fundraiser in support of Action Cancer’s unique breast screening service, for well women aged 40–49 and over 70 (outside of NHS screening age range).

With one in ten women in Northern Ireland expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, early detection through screening remains the most effective way to save lives.

Sisters Paula Kelly and Artist and Ambassador Jacqueline Rooney are encouraging women to take on a pink fundraiser such as a coffee morning, paint-and-sip or Girls’ Night In event this October in aid of Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service. Email [email protected] for a fundraising pack.

Action Cancer delivers screening to 7,500 women every year. Each screening is free to the woman but costs the charity £120 to deliver each appointment. Screening takes place at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus mobile unit (supported by SuperValu and Centra). Fundraising generated from the Breast Friends campaign will help fund appointments for local women in your community.

The new Breast Friends campaign highlights the importance of early detection while celebrating the power of friendship and community. Women are encouraged to book screenings together and remind their loved ones to do the same. They can also support the service by hosting fundraising events such as coffee mornings, pamper days, paint-and-sip nights or girls’ nights in at home, salons, or gyms.

Eadaoin Smith, Advanced Practice Radiographer at Action Cancer, said:

“The Breast Friends campaign is about more than raising awareness; it’s about harnessing the strength of community and encouraging women to look out for one another. For every 1,000 breast screenings, we are detecting six breast cancers. Every Wednesday afternoon we release appointments for public booking on the Action Cancer website. By attending breast screening appointments and sharing the message with friends, we can detect cancers earlier and ultimately save more lives.”

Jacqueline Rooney, a 47-year-old mum of two, Artist and Action Cancer Ambassador, added:

“I believe Action Cancer saved my life through early breast cancer detection and I am sharing my own personal cancer story to spread awareness. As the face of the Breast Friends campaign, I will be using my platform as an Artist and Content Creator on social media to encourage as many women as possible to get behind this wonderful charity and host a pink event this October. This could be a paint-and-sip event, coffee morning or Girls’ Night In. Take time out of your busy schedule and use this as a great excuse to get the girls together for an overdue catch-up. Through your Breast Friends event, funds raised could make all the difference in saving the life of a local woman in your community.”

As a special way to support the campaign, Olivia’s Haven (with stores in Belfast and Coleraine, and online) has created a bespoke pink Breast Friends wax halo melt, priced at £8 will be available during the month October. Every purchase will directly fund Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one while supporting local women.

To take on a Breast Friends Fundraiser, contact Lisa McClenaghan for a fundraising pack at E. [email protected] or call 028 9080 3361.