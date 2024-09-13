Advice NI launches initiative to bring sustainable energy solutions to communities

Advice NI has announced the launch of the Sustainable Energy Communities NI (SEC NI) Project, an initiative designed by a number of organisations to foster community-led sustainable energy solutions across Northern Ireland.

The project was brought about when a group of likeminded organisations came together to develop and design sustainable solutions in response to rising energy costs and the urgent need for climate action, two issues which have placed significant pressures on communities across Northern Ireland. The SEC NI lead partner Advice NI, alongside Atlantic Technological University, Co-operative Alternatives, Drumlin Wind Energy Co-operative, NEA NI and NI Community Energy were delighted to attend it’s launch event on Wednesday and support their endeavours to bring the project about.

Supported by The National Lottery, the project will initially work across four communities namely, Mount Vernon Belfast, Ballymacash Lisburn, Lisnaskea Fermanagh, and Dolmens, Co Down who will be supported to create and implement their own energy strategies to reduce fuel poverty, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to Northern Ireland’s Net Zero targets.

As evidenced by a recent Fuel Poverty Coalition report, the issue of fuel poverty is now estimated to be impacting 41 per cent of households here - with those on the lowest income and in the least efficient homes being hit hardest.

John Bartlett, Nuala McAuley, John Begley and Advice NI CEO Bob Stronge

Speaking at the event Kevin Higgins, Head of Policy at Advice NI said: “The SEC NI Project represents a critical step forward in how we address energy challenges in Northern Ireland. At Advice NI, we witness firsthand the devastating impact that energy poverty has on individuals and families across the region. Many are forced to make impossible choices between heating their homes and other essential needs, which only adds to financial hardship and further threatens their well-being.

“By empowering communities to take the lead in developing and implementing their own energy strategies, we are giving them the tools to make informed decisions that will not only reduce fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency but also contribute to our collective goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050. The project is about more than just addressing immediate energy concerns, it’s about building a sustainable approach for energy usage for generations to come.”

This funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund’s UK wide Climate Action Fund, which was set up to help communities reduce their carbon footprint and show what is possible when people take the lead in tackling climate change.

The SEC NI Project will follow a structured three-phase process, Learn, Plan, and Do. The first phase, ‘Learn’, will see communities guided by a project coordinator and mentor to understand their energy usage, efficiency opportunities, and potential for renewable solutions. The ‘Plan’ phase involves creating an Energy Master Plan that assesses current energy needs and identifies practical, cost-effective measures for improvement, such as retrofitting homes or implementing renewable energy systems. In the ‘Do’ phase communities will be supported to execute their Energy Master Plan through action roadmaps and assistance in securing necessary funding.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We are pleased to award this substantial grant to the SEC NI Project from our UK wide Climate Action Fund, thanks to money raised by people who play The National Lottery.

“This project embodies community-driven change, empowering local residents to take control of their energy needs, address energy poverty, improve their own resilience and contribute to the fight against climate change. We look forward to seeing what is achieved over the coming months and years.”

John Bartlett, Atlantic Technological University and Steering Group member said: “The SEC NI Project aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and community engagement. By taking part, we’re hopeful we can provide the technical expertise needed to develop robust, actionable energy plans that will deliver real benefits. This project highlights the power of collaboration between academia, industry, and local communities in achieving meaningful, long-term change.”