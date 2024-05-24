Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s all systems go for Ballymoney Show which takes place on Friday, 31st May and Saturday, 1st June. This year’s show will get off to a start on Friday, opening to the public at 3.00pm.

It’s all action for Equestrian lovers commencing at 3.30pm with local and Open Pony Ridden Classes Both these classes will commence at the published times.

Additionally the North West Working Hunter Pony and Horse competitions commence at 4pm, with entries being taken on the field. Also on Friday, you’ll be able to see all the Light Horse Section judging including the Ridden Classes which get underway at 4pm sharp.

Friday night is the Companion Dog Show which will commence at 6pm. You can enter ahead of time online, or alternatively on the night – and if last year is anything to go by be sure and be in early to get your pooch

The dog show is always a popular draw

registered.

Organisers continue to have the popular ‘Food Court’ area with a range of eateries to choose from, and don’t forget to visit the specialised food pavilion which offers a range of edible goods available for purchase, and

a cookery demonstration area, with a few demonstrations lined up over the two days. Also be sure to check out the YFC Cookery competition which will take place at 6.30pm on the Friday evening.

Next up on the agenda for Friday evening at 7pm is the ‘Superheros Fancy Dress Competition’ open to all children up to P7 age, and a little later at 7.15pm come along to watch the Chairman of the Board of Directors ‘Brave the Shave’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support after which there will be some musical entertainment from the Band ‘Maine Weavers’.

Once again the show has the N.I. YFC Football competition, you can come and view the talent pitch side as the competition gets underway at 7.00pm, and of course, don’t forget the hotly contended Tug-O-War competition which will get underway around 9.00pm and will likely still be pulling strong at dark!

On Friday evening and Saturday too the show will have a range of on stage entertainment including Irish Dancers, our Musical DJ and a variety of childrens entertainers – so something for everyone to enjoy.

A ‘must see’ at this year’s show is the spectacular Home Industries and Schools Shed which this year holds over 2000 entries from drawings to poems, lemon drizzle cakes to jams, floral displays to knits and painting

and photography. The shed will open to the public on the Friday evening after judging finishes, with a presentation of cups to prize winners taking place at 3.30pm on Saturday.

On Saturday morning the serious business of judging continues in earnest with judges travelling from all over the British Isles to judge the premium of livestock in the Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Heavy Horse Sections. All livestock judging gets underway at 10am.

If you’re not too exhausted from Friday night there’s a great line up of events and attractions for all ages on Saturday too. A DJ will kick off with some tunes and requests at 10 in the morning, then at 11am the show will have A Bonnie Baby Parade. This year’s competition has various sections for babies from birth to 4 years of age, with a small gift for everyone that participates. Also be sure to make time to check the demonstrations at various times throughout the day covering; Air Fryers, Floral art and Cookery.

Highlight of the day will be the Grand Prize Winners Parade which will get underway in the main arena, lead by the Horses, followed by the Cattle and Goats.

As in previous years the show will have lots more going on besides, including a full to bursting craft marquee, 100+ trade exhibitors, and don’t forget to bring the kids along to see the small animal tent, where they can get up

close and personal with the animal of their choice.

Naturally the show will continue to have the usual sideshows and fair ground amusements.

Organisers are hoping to see big crowds of folk from the surrounding area to celebrate the ongoing success of the local rural show. So pack the family in the car and make a big day out of it – you’ll find something to amuse all ages at this years show!