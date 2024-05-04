Annaclone and Magherally YFC returns to club hall after October floods for parents’ night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A massive thank you to all who played their part in making this possible in such a tight time frame, the hall looks brilliant

The night was kicked off with A Secret Life the one act production the club has been working on over the last number of months with guidance from James Mathers, John Mathers and Phil Smyth thank you to each of you for all your help, the club cannot wait for the competition performance in the next few weeks. Best of luck to the cast.

Next up was was the gossiping granny’s reunion over tea and the local papers write up of the last club year, who knew that they would be able to uncover so much gossip from one report.

Gossip Granny’s Octavia Wilson (left) and Hannah Martin (right). Picture: Annaclone and Magherally YFC

To say there was a few red faces would be an understatement.

To finish off the night, the whole club came together performed a skit of the last 80 years of Annaclone and Magherally YFC, each decade right from the 40s up until the present day was portrayed so well.

The year 2024 sees the club celebrate it's 80th anniversary since it's formation in 1944, we look forward to all the celebrations to come in the near future.

A special mention must go to past president and current trustee Alexander Martin for being our guest speaker last night, thank you for coming along it was great to hear about the club in its earlier years.

Club members who received cups on the night. Picture: Annaclone and Magherally YFC

And also to John Porter for doing compère throughout the night the crowd was kept entertained all night, the club as whole would also like to wish John all the best as he steps down from his role as president of the club, the club couldn't of got through the last few months without his guidance and knowledge, he now hands his role over to Tracey Weir a familiar face within the club and also the local community.

A huge well done must also go to our outgoing committee for all the work that went into organising the night and best wishes to every one of you as the new incoming committee takes over for the new club year.