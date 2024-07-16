Asda Foundation announces over £1 million in funding to transform community spaces
The Asda Foundation has announced that substantial funding of over £1 million has been made available through its Investing in Spaces and Places grants, to enable groups across the UK to transform local community spaces.
Applications for the grants are open from Tuesday 9th July until Sunday 28th July, but may close earlier if in high demand. Groups based in Northern Ireland can apply through the Asda Foundation website.
The Investing in Spaces and Places grants can be used for renovations, repairs or transforming spaces. Prior projects have included upgrading a community kitchen and café, roof repairs, refurbishing a whole community building to improve accessibility, and creating an outdoor nature and sensory trail.
In 2023, The Asda Foundation awarded 31 community groups with grants totalling over £600,000, and Bangor Foodbank and Community Support was one of the recipients. The group was awarded a grant of £20,250 to help upgrade the premises. This included adding an extension to the food bank offering, as well as creating a baby bank and computer suite, to provide essential wrap-around services for food bank clients.
Ken Scott, Manager of Bangor Foodbank and Community Support said: “We are profoundly grateful for the very generous grant from the Asda Foundation. This support plays a crucial role in our efforts to combat food insecurity and provide essential resources to those in financial crisis. This grant has helped us reach more families and individuals, ensuring they have access to nutritious food and professional financial advice. Asda’s commitment to our cause is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to have Asda as a partner in our mission to create a hunger-free community.”
Martin Kendal, Communications and Impact Advisor at Asda Foundation said: "Investing in Spaces and Places is the Asda Foundation’s higher value grant, with funding of up to £25,000 available per group to enable communities across the UK to have a safe space for people to be together. Since launching the grant in 2022, we are delighted to have supported 90 fantastic groups to improve or transform a local community space.”
“For many people, community spaces can be their lifeline, and we know many groups are in desperate need of funding to help maintain, develop and repair these spaces to continue delivering their crucial services, and that’s where the Asda Foundation can help. We want to continue playing our part in helping to provide safe and welcoming community spaces for people to come together.”
“New for this year, applications will be submitted directly to the Asda Foundation website. Eligible organisations in the UK can apply and successful applications will be announced in September.For full grant criteria and how to apply, visit the Asda Foundation website: https://asdafoundation.org/our-grants/investing-in-spaces-and-places-grant/”
