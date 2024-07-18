Ireland’s oldest traditional fair will run from Saturday 24th August through to Tuesday 27th August and promises new activities such as beach dog agility displays alongside the always popular stallholders and musical entertainment.

Sticking with tradition, the main events will be held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August and will see the town transformed with hundreds of stalls lining the streets, live music, and entertainment. The 2024 Ould Lammas Fair will be a celebration of heritage, culture, music and agricultural - one for all the family and an event not to be missed.

There will be a wealth of activity to look forward to from Saturday to Tuesday, such as the heavy horse show, vintage tractor run, and the new dog agility display. Kite displays and sand sculpting competitions will sit alongside fairground rides, live music, entertainment, and of course market stalls selling favourites such as dulse, yellowman and much more.

On Saturday 24th, live band The Groovesmen will be play the seafront from 8pm, with a fantastic fireworks display lighting up the sky at 9.30pm to mark the start of the traditional fair. The ever-popular outdoor concert will be hosted at The Diamond on Sunday 25th from 8.30pm, with music from 5 piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market stalls and traders will be at the seafront, offering an array of fresh takeaway food, local produce, tasty treats, and handmade arts and crafts – enjoy meandering through the market and have the chance to meet some of the very talented makers behind the products. On Saturday and Sunday there will be a special Twilight Market, a unique experience set on the beautiful backdrop of Ballycastle beach.

Looking ahead to the event the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am very much looking forward to this year’s Ould Lammas Fair and I’m particularly interested to see the new beach dog agility event.

“The Ould Lammas Fair is always a well-attended event that showcases the culture and heritage of the area and on behalf of Council I look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors for what will no doubt be the best fair to date.

“Thank you to all involved in continuing to make this a must attend event of the summer for Ballycastle and for the Borough.”

Monday and Tuesday will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street. The street will transform into the ever-popular traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

The funfair at Quay Road will provide fun for all ages, while there will also be welcoming and inclusive family activities and a rest area where families can come together, have fun and make lasting memories.

Quiet times will also be available for the amusements and a selection of activities, details of timings for these will be announced in the lead of up to the fair.

For the latest updates, follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook or Instagram or for more information go to: www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com.

1 . CCGBC 1007 LAMMAS 1.jpg Melissa Lemon, Chief Horse Steward and her grandson Caolan, with Topper at the Lir statue in Ballycastle Seafront. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . CCGBC 1007 LAMMAS 3.jpg Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Melissa Lemon, Chief Horse Steward with her grandson Caolan, and Topper the pony and Katey P the beautiful Appaloosa horse. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . CCGBC 1007 LAMMAS 2.jpg Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Melissa Lemon, Chief Horse Steward with her grandson Caolan, and Topper who will be with the Riding for Disabled team at Fairhill Street on Monday and Tuesday of the fair. Photo: freelance Photo Sales