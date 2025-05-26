Ballyeaston bring Country to Ballyclare in aid of Parkinson's UK, Northern Ireland

It was country right in the middle of the town, in the Car Park up at the Square where there was a good selection of vintage vehicles. The less ‘vintage’ generation in particular were enthralled, given the opportunity to sit up on one of the many vintage tractors.

There were also stalls, wood cutting, live music from Doagh’s number 1 country star, Philip Strange; teas and coffees, and The Ferguson Club was also in attendance.

And it was all in a good cause, with £682.19 raised for Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland.

There was also some silverware up for grabs; the Cup for Most Original Tractor captured by locals Leslie and Jody Wallace with their David Brown 25 – and the Best Restored Tractor won by Arnold Spears, all the way from Strabane, with his Massey Ferguson 65.

The tractors were judged by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Neil Kelly, who also presented the awards.

The prizes for the raffle were kindly donated by the following; WJ Scarlett and Son; Clare Farm Supplies; B Craig and Co, Ballyclare; Bingham’s Plant Nursery; Salon ROCA; The Office Ballyclare; Ballyclare Comrades FC; The Secret Place; Brown’s Coffee Co; Blooms Ballyclare; Six Mile Valley Potatoes; True Gelato, Ballyclare; Cafe Roo; Dennison JCB: MW Deluxe Detaling; Sea Breeze Salt Therapy; Funky Fleeces; Jim Gilmore; Lorna Boyd and Thompson Tea.

There was also a short road run, covering 12 miles of scenic countryside.

Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club expressed thanks to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Councillor Michael Stewart and Ian Stewart for organising the use of the Car Park and funding for the day; Mayor Neil Kelly for judging the tractors and presenting the awards; all those who donated prizes for the charity raffle; all those who contributed to the charity collection; Philip Strange for keeping half of Ballyclare entertained for hours; all the exhibitors, without whom there wouldn’t have been a show; Ian Cameron; Harry and Adele Campbell from The Ferguson Club for their attendance; the members of the public for their support and everyone who helped in any way to make this third annual Vintage Rally a success.

As Ballyeaston Chairman Myles Williams remarked, “What a wonderful day was had by all at the 3rd annual vintage rally and road run. The weather was kind to us and the day was a great success. We trust that everyone enjoyed the great music, vintage display, charity raffle and everything that made the day so great! Thank you to everyone who helped in any way (too many to name), and we look forward to seeing you all again next year at our rally. We are outgrowing the car park each year which is fantastic to see!”