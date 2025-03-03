Ballyeaston present cheque to Macmillan Cancer Support
Donations were gathered from the Clubs very successful road run in July and their vintage gathering at last year's Ballyclare May Fair. The Club would like to thank all who attended and donated at their events and look forward to fundraising again this coming year.
Jill from Macmillan Cancer Support thanked the Ballyeaston Club for their generous donation.
The club recently held their Annual General Meeting where Myles Williams was elected as the new Chairman, with his twin brother Mackenzie, the vice Chairman.
Long serving secretary Tony Magill praised the Williams twins for their efforts, pointing out that they and some other new members have been like a breath of fresh air to the Ballyeaston Club who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.
Office Bearers 2025; President; Sam Currie, Chairman; Myles Williams, Vice Chairman; Mackenzie Williams, Secretary; Tony Magill, Treasurer; Wilbert Robinson.