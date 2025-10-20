Ballymagreehan Threshermen support Prostate Cancer UK

The event was in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The Threshermen include members from the Peninsula Vintage Club and County Down Traction Engine Club in their ranks; the work being carried out on a 1932 Marshall Thresher.

A welcome addition this year, too, was an 1861 stone crusher, owned by Noel Curry.

Apart from the threshing and stone crushing, there was also a stationary display of tractors, as well as cakes, buns and hot food by Sylvia Henry.

The Threshermen would like to thank main sponsor TSC Feeds, the Henry Family for the use of the land; all those who supported the event and everyone who helped in any way to make this fifth annual threshing day a resounding success.

3 . Contributed Roy Reid with a War Time Fordson Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Stephen Crawford, Brian McCartney and Val Ingram Photo: Submitted Photo Sales