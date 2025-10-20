YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Ballymagreehan Threshermen support Prostate Cancer UK

By Alan Hall
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 21:59 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
There may not have been the sunshine of the 2024 event, but it was a pleasant fresh autumn’s day for the Ballymagreehan Threshermen at their fifth annual threshing demonstration held at the picturesque setting of the lands of the E&S Henry, Ballyrainey Road, Newtownards, with Scrabo Tower in the background

The event was in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The Threshermen include members from the Peninsula Vintage Club and County Down Traction Engine Club in their ranks; the work being carried out on a 1932 Marshall Thresher.

A welcome addition this year, too, was an 1861 stone crusher, owned by Noel Curry.

Apart from the threshing and stone crushing, there was also a stationary display of tractors, as well as cakes, buns and hot food by Sylvia Henry.

The Threshermen would like to thank main sponsor TSC Feeds, the Henry Family for the use of the land; all those who supported the event and everyone who helped in any way to make this fifth annual threshing day a resounding success.

The Threshing Demonstration

The Threshing Demonstration Photo: Submitted

Wesley Carson, Donaghadee finds a seat.

Wesley Carson, Donaghadee finds a seat. Photo: Submitted

Roy Reid with a War Time Fordson

Roy Reid with a War Time Fordson Photo: Submitted

Stephen Crawford, Brian McCartney and Val Ingram

Stephen Crawford, Brian McCartney and Val Ingram Photo: Submitted

