Balmoral Show Primary School Competition

This year Balmoral Show organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, are giving one lucky primary school class the opportunity to attend the show as part of the Balmoral Kids School Trail for free and win £250 towards a bus for transportation to and from the event.

To be in with the chance of winning this exciting and educational trip, entrants are tasked with creating a short video on why the Balmoral Show is a great day out for school children and what they hope to learn about agriculture at the Show. The video should then be uploaded to their school’s social media channels.

The Balmoral Show is a treasure trove of learning opportunities for visitors of all ages and welcomes hundreds of primary school children every year. Entrants are encouraged to use creativity to connect the event to their areas of learning in school and explain how it can positively impact their learning outcomes.

The competition is open to all primary schools in Northern Ireland and more than one entry per school is permitted. The closing date for entries is Sunday, March 9 at 9pm and full details on the entry process and prize can be found on the Balmoral Show website.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 17.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.