Bangor colleague bags elderly customer's heart with kind gesture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Levi Murphy, a customer service colleague who has worked at Asda Bangor for three years, recently provided excellent customer service that touched the heart of an elderly customer.

Levi’s commitment to helping others was clear when she received a phone call on the customer services desk from a distressed customer who had lost her handbag with her purse and keys inside.

Earlier that day, a handbag matching the customer's description had been handed into lost and found, so Levi was able to quickly reassure the customer that it was safe and could be collected from the store. When the customer arrived and realised Levi had indeed found her bag, she was overcome with emotion and burst into tears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The customer confided in Levi, explaining that she was going through a difficult time caring for her husband, who was unwell, and losing the handbag had almost ruined her day, making her feel like she wasn’t doing enough. Levi offered a comforting word and a listening ear, staying with the customer until she felt better and ready to face the rest of her day.

Levi Murphy

Levi Murphy, Customer Service Colleague, Asda Bangor said: “I knew that the customer just needed some support when I realised how upset she was so I did my best to reassure her as best I could. Helping customers isn't just a work task - it's an opportunity to make a positive impact on someone's day, and I was more than happy to help in any small way that I could."

Jason McKenzie, Section Leader at Asda Bangor commented: “This heartfelt moment is just one example of the care and compassion Levi brings to her role every day, making her an invaluable member of the Asda Bangor team. We’re very proud of Levi!”