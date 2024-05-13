Behind the scenes look as Mayor and Deputy Mayor take part in Escape to the Country programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
The programme will be aired on BBC1 at 3pm on Monday 13th May 2024, and council was delighted to support the production team in showcasing the beautiful scenery in Causeway Coast and Glens as the buyers looked at potential properties in the surrounding area.
Cameras were at the ready at the well-known Cushendall beauty spot Red Bay, known locally as McQuillan’s Fort. The hilltop location gives a panoramic view of the whole bay and really shines a light on the picturesque scenery the borough has to offer for locals and visitors alike.
In a joint statement, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “We were delighted to be asked to participate in filming for the Escape to the Country programme.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase what we as a borough have to offer potential new residents and we really enjoyed meeting the team behind the show.
“We’d both like to thank everyone who supported the film crew as they showcased the local area, and we are very much looking forward to the show being aired.”
In their quest to show the potential homeowners the best Northern Ireland has to offer, the production team also visited various locations within the borough, filming at the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, while also meeting with owners of businesses in the local area.
The programme, made by Naked, Fremantle company will be aired on the 13th May at 3pm on BBC1, viewers will have a chance to hear more about what houses the potential homeowners looked at and whether they do indeed choose to settle in Northern Ireland.
To watch the episode visit click here.