Cheque for £2,078 handed over to Parkinson's UK, Northern Ireland

The cheque was handed over to Emma McNeill, representing Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland. Emma thanked everyone for their generous donation.

The amount raised by Paul, Avril and Friends was £1,503. Added to this was another £575, from Lyle Andrew and his President’s Dinner in February at Ballyclare Rugby Club – giving an impressive total of £2,078.

There was a good turnout of friends and family at the barbeque, with Doagh’s Number One County Star, Philip Strange providing the music.

Paul and Avril would like to thank twins Myles and Mackenzie Williams, and their trusted sidekick David Lyle, for their held in organising such a wonderful day for a great cause. Thanks, also to Philip Strange and his country music in dedication for their Dad’s Frank Sempey and Rae Hume’s anniversaries, and Emma McNeill from Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland for coming along to receive the money.