Cheque for £2,078 handed over to Parkinson's UK, Northern Ireland

By Alan Hall
Published 17th Mar 2025, 20:19 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST
A cheque for £2,078 was handed over to Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland - from funds raised at an end of show barbeque last September for Paul Sempey and Avril Hume’s fathers’ anniversaries, including Paul’s birthday fundraiser.

The cheque was handed over to Emma McNeill, representing Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland. Emma thanked everyone for their generous donation.

The amount raised by Paul, Avril and Friends was £1,503. Added to this was another £575, from Lyle Andrew and his President’s Dinner in February at Ballyclare Rugby Club – giving an impressive total of £2,078.

There was a good turnout of friends and family at the barbeque, with Doagh’s Number One County Star, Philip Strange providing the music.

Paul and Avril would like to thank twins Myles and Mackenzie Williams, and their trusted sidekick David Lyle, for their held in organising such a wonderful day for a great cause. Thanks, also to Philip Strange and his country music in dedication for their Dad’s Frank Sempey and Rae Hume’s anniversaries, and Emma McNeill from Parkinson’s UK, Northern Ireland for coming along to receive the money.

Enjoying the barbeque

1. Contributed

Enjoying the barbeque Photo: Submitted

The crowd enjoying the barbeque

2. Contributed

The crowd enjoying the barbeque Photo: Submitted

Paul Sempey and Avril Hume

3. Contributed

Paul Sempey and Avril Hume Photo: Submitted

Pictured at the presentation - Emma McNeill (Parkinson's UK), Lyle Andrew (President of Ballyclare Rugby Club), Paul Sempey, Avril Hume, David Lyle and Myles Williams

4. Contributed

Pictured at the presentation - Emma McNeill (Parkinson's UK), Lyle Andrew (President of Ballyclare Rugby Club), Paul Sempey, Avril Hume, David Lyle and Myles Williams Photo: Submitted

