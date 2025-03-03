Community groups saving £2.2 million through environmental improvements

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced the first grants from the Sustainable Community Buildings programme, which is helping groups save money on bills and cut carbon emissions.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across four NI Council areas, 38 small charities are saving between £600 and £7,606 each year, by making building improvements such as installing solar panels and upgrading insulation. That’s a total saving of over £110,000 and at least £2.2 million over the next 20 years.

Emissions will also be cut by 165,000 kg of CO2 per year, equivalent to that produced by 38 diesel cars or charging over 13 million smart phones. Further savings will be made by groups across Northern Ireland as more grants are awarded over the next 12 months.One of the groups receiving funding is Lilac Cancer Support in Mid Ulster, who are using a £39,574 grant to install solar panels with battery s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

torage, electrical heating installation, roof insulation and LED lighting in their hub in Coalisland.

Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer and Ann Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support Group. The group has received a £39,574 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Sustainable Community Buildings programme, to make environmental improvements to their hub in Coalisland, to save them money on bills and reduce carbon emissions.

Ann Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support said: “We’re saving over £2,000 per year or £40,000 over the next 20, which is a life changing investment for our group. We can use this money for developing services and running more courses like our mindfulness or gardening groups, all which make the world of a difference to person going through cancer treatment or recovery.

“Our building has a long and interesting history in our community, originally being a mill, but it’s always hard to heat. These improvements will help us make it a warm and comfortable hub for families getting support for living with cancer.

“This programme has been an eye opener for us as we’ve learned so much about sustainability and the value of making small environmentally focused changes. We’re now looking at our other sites and shops and finding ways to reuse and reduce plastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This grant is just the start. It’s so important to look after the environment for future generations while we care for local people now.”

All groups who received funding through the Sustainable Community Buildings programme have completed accredited Carbon Literacy Training to support them to take steps to sustainability and created an individualised environment plan, with the money now being used to implement it.

Kilkeel Development Association has also been awarded a £50,999 grant to install solar panels with battery storage, LED lighting and replace doors on their building, The Nautilus Centre.

Sophie Annet, Centre Manager from Kilkeel Development Association said: “The Nautilus Centre is a hive of activity providing vital support to the local community in the heart of the town centre. It is also home to many other groups such as Women’s Aid and the Recovery College, who improve wellbeing, as well as promoting our local heritage and cultural links associated with the fishing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our location in a sea-side town has a detrimental impact on the building which in turn means more costs in repairs and energy bills. This grant will make a massive long-term difference to us, through savings of over £7000 each year, that’s at least £140,000 over the next 20, meaning we can keep rents lower, are more secure long-term and can further invest in our community.

“We plan to share our learning on sustainability with other groups both local and regionally through our networks. Thank you National Lottery for making it possible.”

The National Lottery Community Fund will reopen the Sustainable Community Buildings programme for applications from Wednesday 12 March 2025 to Wednesday 23 April 2025, removing the income limit for applicants and age of building restrictions that were previously in place. Groups who have already made environmental improvements to their building can also apply.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund explained: “Helping communities be more environmentally sustainable is a priority of our strategy to 2030. I am delighted to see these first grants from our Sustainable Community Buildings programme awarded and the potential savings long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout 2024, we listened to groups and heard more about the challenges they face to keep their doors open due to rising energy bills. We know the demand is there and look forward to reopening the programme again in March to help organisations, large and small, who own or long-term lease a community building, anywhere in Northern Ireland.

“This will help make a big impact across the sector, with National Lottery funding supporting groups to save money on running costs while reducing their carbon emissions and learning more about supporting the environment, bringing back learning to their community. We look forward to seeing what will be achieved.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/northern-ireland