A Fox Red Labrador nicknamed ‘The Unit’, Woody is joining the team to help find any remaining ferrets on Rathlin Island, off the north coast of Northern Ireland. Both ferrets and rats are invasive non-native species on Rathlin, and they have been wreaking havoc on internationally-important seabird populations. Puffins, Guillemots, and other seabirds have seen their numbers decimated in recent years, with only one in three Puffin chicks (or ‘Pufflings’) surviving last year.

LIFE Raft, a project led by RSPB NI and the Rathlin Development Community Association (RDCA), is determined to make Rathlin Island a seabird haven once more by removing ferrets and rats.

The team opened ferret traps in October 2023 and, with 98 ferrets caught to date, a world-first is in sight – the first ever feral ferret eradication.

A new recruit has joined the groundbreaking LIFE Raft project on Rathlin Island – Woody, the two-year-old detection dog. And he’s on a mission to save seabirds. Picture: Submitted

That success, however, depends on leaving no stone unturned. Every potential sighting from the community has been followed up, and thermal drones and trail cameras have been deployed, but no technology can beat the evolutionary genius of a dog’s nose. Woody has been training for months for with Kryus Limited (who used Woody’s favourite toy, a ball on a rope, as his reward), and he’s now ready for his first job.

On Tuesday 7 May, Woody landed on Rathlin and he’s now officially clocking in on his first day. Led by his trusty handler, Michael Rafferty, LIFE Raft Fieldwork manager, Woody will be given a tour of the island and introduced to the community before hitting the field to see if he can locate any ferrets.

After his summer spent ferret-finding, Woody will likely be retrained to tackle the next threat: brown rats. This second invasive non-native species found their way to the island in the 1800s, and they, like the ferrets, have found ground-nesting birds to be easy prey. In September the team will begin placing almost 7,000 bait stations across the island, kick-starting the final mammoth effort to make Rathlin free from these invasive non-native species.

Michael Rafferty, LIFE Raft fieldwork manager, said: “We have all been so excited to welcome Woody to LIFE Raft. It’s been no easy feat attempting a world-first eradication, and we knew we needed the best dog for the job to get us over the finish line. Woody's ludicrous energy levels, uncanny sniffing skills, and goofy grin ticked all our boxes.”

The impact of the LIFE Raft project goes beyond wildlife alone. Michael Cecil, chair of the RDCA, emphasises the project's importance for both nature and community: “This project isn’t just about protecting wildlife.

“Thousands of people travel to Rathlin every year to experience the sights and sounds of the amazing seabirds, so protecting the wildlife means protecting a whole way of life, as well as securing the livelihoods of many of the people who live here.