Drive it Day classic car event at Glenarm Castle raises more than £2600 for Childline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 70 classic cars were on display including Vauxhall and Opels together with other iconic models including Land Rovers, TVRs and vehicles from the NI Italian Car Club.

Many of them travelled to the venue in a rally from Lansdowne Crescent in Portrush and The Ballymac Hotel in Lisburn – others came from the north-west and as far away as Donegal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drive it Day is an event which was created by the Federation of British Historical Vehicle Clubs (FBHVC) as an opportunity for historic vehicle enthusiasts and the public to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial, which was first organised in 1900 to prove the viability of the invention that was the motor vehicle.

NSPCC NI volunteers Carly Gordon and Stephanie Harvie, Billy Maxwell (UVOCC), Susan Smith, community fundraising manager at NSPCC NI, Ken Smyth (UVOCC), Rob Fearnett, NSPCCNI volunteer

It is also a chance to raise awareness and support amongst the public for the historic vehicle movement and keep transport heritage on the roads. Funds raised by the event go to The NSPCC’s Childline service.

UVOCC is a Facebook group created by Billy Maxwell, from Ballymoney, to promote the often-ignored classic Vauxhall and Opel cars. The group shares information, attends local classic car shows and charity events as well as holding several outings around the area, all while promoting their cars, some of which are very rare.

Speaking of the day, Ken Smyth, from UVOCC, said: “We have been supporting Drive it Day since 2021, but this year’s event was our most ambitious by far. We were overwhelmed by the support from local classic car owners who took part in the rallies from Portrush and Lisburn to Glenarm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are also grateful to everyone who brought their classic cars along on the day, to take part and of course to all the people who attended and supported us to make the whole event so special.

Some of the classic cars that rallied to the recent UVOCC Drive it Day event at Glenarm Castle in aid of Childline. Picture: Chris Sharp

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day and we are delighted and proud to have raised funds for Childline, in the knowledge that it will help children and young people when they need it most.”

Susan Smith, community fundraising manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “We are so very grateful to the hard work and amazing generosity from UVOCC in organising such a wonderful Drive it Day – it was a brilliant event for car enthusiasts and members of the public alike.

“The setting in Glenarm Castle, one of Ireland’s oldest estates, was stunning and a perfect backdrop for the afternoon and, amazingly, the sun shone all day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The amount of money raised was amazing, but we are truly beyond grateful that a generous donor decided to match the funds raised to make it a grand total of £2608.