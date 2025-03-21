ERG generates £300,000 for the local community

ERG UK Holding Ltd. (ERG) has donated £300,000 over the last three years to local groups in Dungiven through its Community Benefit Fund. The 2025-26 fund opened for applications on March 18.

Renewable energy producer, ERG, has awarded £100,000 annually for the past three years through its Community Benefit Fund, supporting local groups and projects close to the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms, Dungiven.

A total of 21 charities and community organisations received funding in the 2024-25 round of the community fund, which is managed by Community Foundation NI, to go towards a diverse range of projects, including programmes for sports, skills, mental health and wellbeing, childcare, music and active lifestyles.

For three consecutive years Hands That Talk, a deaf-led charity based in Dungiven, has been successful in its application to the ERG Community Benefit Fund, receiving a total of almost £15,000. The charity works to improve the quality of life for the deaf community and those with hearing loss living in Northern Ireland.

L-R Melissa Falconer, ERG, Raivo Kurg, Hands That Talk, Martina Tully, ERG

Most recently, Hands That Talk has used the funding to employ Raivo Kurg, to upcycle donated furniture. Raivo also runs repair cafés and upcycling courses in his workshop located close to the Hands that Talk centre in Main Street, Dungiven, which enables integration between deaf and hearing people.

Stephen McWhinney, Executive Officer at Hands That Talk, said: “While the main purpose of this charity is to enable a vital service for the Deaf community, the funding has also created employment opportunities. Raivo, who is Profoundly Deaf and a sign language user, is now a key part of the team, sharing his skills and expertise to inspire others.

“Not only that, but we are also selling the furniture that Raivo crafts, giving it a longer life cycle and improving our own sustainability. We are extremely thankful to ERG for the continued support through the Community Benefit Fund and the significant impact it has had on our charity.

“Raivo’s confidence has grown tremendously, and his role is highly commended by the local community. The feedback on his workmanship, classes and repair cafés has been brilliant. Everyone says there’s a real a feel-good factor about the courses and have all asked to join future classes with Raivo.”

L-R Wendy Cassidy, Hands That Talk, Martina Tully, Melissa Falconer, ERG and Ann Owens, Hands That Talk

Melissa Falconer, Head of Business Development UK at ERG, said: “Our investment extends beyond the wind farm itself. We want to champion the local community and local suppliers. What matters to them, matters to us. We are incredibly proud to support these fantastic groups through our Community Benefit Fund and welcome more applications as the next round opens.”

“We have seen first-hand the positive impact these grants have made, and it was inspiring to meet the people and volunteers behind this vital work, including Raivo and the team at Hands That Talk. We look forward to continuing to invest in the heart of this community.”

Orla Black, Grants Director at Community Foundation NI, said: “We are proud to support the delivery of the Community Fund for the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms, helping to sustain and advance local rural communities. The remarkable outcomes achieved through this fund have been felt by many, and we are looking forward to the positive impact it will have on local communities in the next funding round.”