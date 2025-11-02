Farmers' Choir highly commended at Northern Ireland Farming Awards

Musical Director Barkley Thompson with members of the Farmers Choir with their certificate of recognition.

Members of the Farmers’ Choir were delighted to attend the Northern Ireland Farming Awards 2025, where the choir was honoured as a finalist in two prestigious categories – Farming Event of the Year and Farming Society of the Year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmers’ Choir was highly commended in the Farming Society of the Year category, recognising the group’s outstanding contribution to rural life through music. Musical Director Barkley Thompson accepted the award on behalf of the choir.

Barkley said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised among so many fantastic farming organisations. The choir was born out of a love for music and the land, and it has been incredible to see how the choir has brought many farmers and rural dwellers together to enjoy singing and have some social time off the farm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards evening was a celebration of the dedication, innovation and camaraderie that define Northern Ireland’s farming community. For the Farmers’ Choir, the recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and commitment of so many within the choir community over the years.

Meanwhile, choir members are in the midst of rehearsals for their upcoming Christmas events.

Members are looking forward to their traditional Service of Nine Lessons and Carols in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilrea on Tuesday 2nd December at 8pm. This promises to be a beautiful service in a stunning setting. Tea and mince pies will be served after the Service in the neighbouring Church Hall.

The choir will also be taking to the stage at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th December. This will be a fun filled evening with festive music and great entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will conclude with light refreshments. Tickets priced at £15 are available at The Braid Box Office www.shapedbyseaandstone.com or phone the box office 028 2563 5077. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased by calling at The Braid, Ballymena.