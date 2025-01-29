Farmers' Choir hosts annual general meeting
The meeting was chaired by the choir’s president Robin Swann who invited chair Dawn Stewart and Musical Director, Barkley Thompson to present their reports.
In her report, Dawn thanked all members for their support and contribution to the choir over this past year. Dawn said that ‘the choir continues to develop with almost 60 members who enjoy singing together as well as the opportunity to network at rehearsals and events'.
Musical Director, Barkley Thompson reported on an outstanding year with the choir, the highlight being a unique event at Parliament Buildings, Stormont where the Farmers’ Choir joined with Just Sing, Portadown and the 85ers, a sea shanty group from Portishead to showcase an evening of musical excellence. Barkley expressed his appreciation to all members, telling them that the choir’s ‘musicality, tone and expression has developed greatly to create an impressive choral sound.’
The Officer Bearers were elected as follows:
Patron: Robin Swann
President: Thoburn McCaughey
Musical Director: Barkley Thompson
Chairperson: Dawn Stewart
Vice-Chairperson: Yvonne Carson
Secretary: Arlene Dornan
Treasurer: James Anderson
Membership Secretary: Pamela Duddy
Public Relations Officer: Mary-Lou Richmond (not included in photograph)
Committee members: All of above and Johnston Adams, Sam Bonnar, Carol Hill and Andrew MaMackey.
Patron Robin Swann congratulated all those taking up a new position and wished the new committee and the choir best wishes for the year ahead.
The choir members return to rehearsals in February when they will begin preparing a new musical programme for their Spring events.