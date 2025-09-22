Farmers' choir launches winter season with new talent and exciting performances ahead

The Farmers’ Choir has commenced its Winter Season, with rehearsals now in full swing. Preparations are underway for a number of performances in the coming months. Details of these events will be announced shortly. The members of the choir are pleased to welcome two outstanding young accompanists, Roseanna Hunter and Grace Dornan, who will be accompanying the choir on piano. Both bring a wealth of talent to the role and the choir is thrilled to have them as part of the team.

Musical Director Barkley Thompson says this year’s winter programme promises something special: “The members are preparing a great variety of music, both sacred and secular. We are excited to bring warmth, joy and our usual brand of entertainment to our audiences this winter.”

With a membership of around 60 singers, the Farmers’ Choir continues to grow from strength to strength and provides a valuable social outlet for farmers and rural dwellers over the dark Autumn and Winter evenings.

This season also sees the welcome addition of new members across all sections, bringing fresh voices and new faces into the mix.

Musical Director Barkley Thompson, with new accompanists Grace Dornan and Roseanna Hunter.

Known for its strong community roots and quality performances, the Farmers’ Choir looks forward to sharing this new season with supporters old and new. As ever, audiences can expect an enjoyable experience filled with camaraderie, good fun and song.

Further information about upcoming performances and ticket details will be released soon. More information on the choir and its activities can be found on the choir’s Facebook page.

