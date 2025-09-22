Farmers' choir launches winter season with new talent and exciting performances ahead
Musical Director Barkley Thompson says this year’s winter programme promises something special: “The members are preparing a great variety of music, both sacred and secular. We are excited to bring warmth, joy and our usual brand of entertainment to our audiences this winter.”
With a membership of around 60 singers, the Farmers’ Choir continues to grow from strength to strength and provides a valuable social outlet for farmers and rural dwellers over the dark Autumn and Winter evenings.
This season also sees the welcome addition of new members across all sections, bringing fresh voices and new faces into the mix.
Known for its strong community roots and quality performances, the Farmers’ Choir looks forward to sharing this new season with supporters old and new. As ever, audiences can expect an enjoyable experience filled with camaraderie, good fun and song.
Further information about upcoming performances and ticket details will be released soon. More information on the choir and its activities can be found on the choir’s Facebook page.