Farmers deliver hope for County Down’s farmland birds

Recent survey results from RSPB NI have confirmed a positive trend for farmland birds in County Down, with the latest findings pointing to encouraging population increases for priority species.

The County Down conservation team of staff and volunteers conducted surveys across 30 farms, covering approximately 1,600 hectares, has revealed a rise in the number of red-listed species such as Yellowhammers, Linnets, and Skylarks.

Yellowhammers were recorded on 14 farms, with an increase in pairs on eight of those. On one newly surveyed farm, 15 pairs of the birds were found, one of the highest counts recorded by the RSPB team on a single farm.

The Linnet population has also seen positive movement, with territories recorded on 26 farms. Numbers increased on 10 of these farms, with Linnets also being discovered on three farms that had never been surveyed before.

Linnet pocking it's head out on at a County Down farm.

Meanwhile, the Skylark population were found thriving in the uplands, rather than lowlands. Eight breeding pairs were recorded on a farm in the Dromara Hills, offering hope for the species in upland areas.

These results are a testament to the growing collaboration between farmers and conservation, with local farmers introducing changes to their land management practices helping local nature.

These measures include leaving field margins uncultivated, planting hedgerows, and managing field boundaries have been credited with creating vital habitats for birds, insects, and other wildlife. Many farmers are also planting wildflowers and native grasses, which support the insect populations that farmland birds rely on for food.

RSPB NI’s conservation team continues to work closely with County Down farmers, providing advice on how to create and maintain habitats that support wildlife while ensuring sustainable farming practices.

Michelle Duggan surveying a farm in County Down

Michelle Duggan, Conservation Officer from RSPB NI has praised the efforts of local farmers, mentioning the positive impact their work has had on farmland birds and biodiversity, “These results show how the partnership between farming and conservation can lead to great outcomes for local nature in County Down.”

If you’re interested in having your farm surveyed or arranging a site visit, contact [email protected]