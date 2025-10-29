Fireworks season sparks RSPCA Assured advice to help protect farmed animals

RSPCA Assured is offering advice to farmers to help reduce the stress fireworks cause livestock, as RSPCA polling reveals an estimated 6.16 million households (22%) in England and Wales plan to set off fireworks this season.

Farmers will be all too aware that loud bangs and flashing lights from fireworks displays can lead to cattle and sheep running away in panic and injuring themselves on fences or farm equipment - or even running onto busy roads, risking injury and death.

Poultry can also be negatively affected by fireworks. When hens and chickens are frightened, their instinct is to huddle together, with some birds potentially being smothered.

Charlotte Thomas, regional assessment manager at RSPCA Assured, says: “Every year, farmed animals are frightened by fireworks - despite it being illegal to light fireworks near fields and barns where livestock are kept. So we are offering advice to farmers and the public to help reduce the fear and stress fireworks cause.

Fireworks Display

“Both the RSPCA and RSPCA Assured are asking the public to be ‘Kind Sparks’ and consider the impact of firework displays on animals. We know 66% of animal owners say that backyard firework displays are a major concern, which highlights the levels of anxiety and worry so many owners have as we approach the fireworks season - especially as we can’t predict when and where someone is going to let off fireworks.

“We want people to speak to their neighbours about any planned celebrations and preferably attend organised public events instead. We hope this will help reduce the impact on all animals.”

Farmers who are concerned about the well-being of their animals can follow these helpful tips to keep them calm on Bonfire Night:

Speak to neighbours and the local community: Alert them to the presence of livestock on the land and the impact fireworks can have. Find out if they’re planning any firework displays and let them know your concerns.

Alert them to the presence of livestock on the land and the impact fireworks can have. Find out if they’re planning any firework displays and let them know your concerns. Check and reinforce fencing and enclosures where necessary, in case animals panic and try to escape.

in case animals panic and try to escape. Play music to your animals: Play low, soothing-sounding music to livestock for limited periods to mask the fizzes, cracks and bangs. Starting this in the run-up to the fireworks season allows animals to get used to having music playing in the background.

Play low, soothing-sounding music to livestock for limited periods to mask the fizzes, cracks and bangs. Starting this in the run-up to the fireworks season allows animals to get used to having music playing in the background. Check your livestock regularly for signs of distress: Stay close and keep your eye on them, so you’re able to step in if they’re showing signs of stress or injury.

Stay close and keep your eye on them, so you’re able to step in if they’re showing signs of stress or injury. Arrange company: Where possible, arrange for an experienced stockperson (who your animals are familiar with) to stay with them when fireworks are going off.

Where possible, arrange for an experienced stockperson (who your animals are familiar with) to stay with them when fireworks are going off. Check for debris: After local firework displays, check fields for any firework debris that could be dangerous to your animals.

The RSPCA is once again partnering with Classic FM for the return of the much-loved programme Pet Classics - the annual radio show to help owners and animals relax during fireworks season. Whilst the show is called Pet Classics, the music works just as well for farmed animals.

Two special programmes will air this year on Saturday 2 November and Wednesday 5 November from 5pm to 9pm - playing a calming background sound for animals across the nation.

In the build-up to the main Pet Classics programmes, Charlotte Hawkins is presenting a new Friday night Pet Classics mini-series from 9pm, running until Friday 31 October.

The RSPCA is campaigning for stronger firework legislation that protects all animals - from pets and horses to livestock and wildlife. Their recommendations include:

Reducing the noise level of all traditional fireworks from 120dB to 90dB

Limiting the sale of fireworks to Category F1 and F2, and only to specialised/licensed shops

Designating ‘firework-free zones’ in areas where fireworks are likely to have a greater impact on animals, the environment, and vulnerable people

Where firework-free zones are in place, local councils are encouraged to organise their own alternative displays instead

Reviewing regulations surrounding alternatives to fireworks, such as drone displays, given their economic potential and benefits to wildlife and the environment.

People can help the RSPCA take action by emailing their local council and MP to implement these recommendations.

For further information and advice on fireworks and keeping livestock safe, visit the RSPCA Assured website.