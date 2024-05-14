Former Ulster star Simon Best teams up with the BHF to tackle cardiac awareness amongst farmers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby prop forward Simon Best has partnered with British Heart Foundation NI to encourage his fellow farmers to be aware of their heart health.

The Co Armagh arable farmer will be at the Balmoral Show this week with BHF NI to help drive awareness of heart and circulatory conditions that affect around 225,000 people in Northern Ireland.

BHF NI will be holding its first ever public RevivR event on the Saturday of the show, where visitors can learn the life-saving skills of CPR and defibrillation using the BHF’s online training tool.

Best, who was diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat which forced early retirement from his professional rugby career in 2008, aged just 30, is urging visitors to the Balmoral Show to take the opportunity to learn how to look after their heart and be prepared in an emergency situation.

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star and Co Armagh arable farmer Simon Best is teaming up with the British Heart Foundation NI at the Balmoral Show to encourage his fellow farmers to be aware of their heart health. Pictured with Simon at his farm in Poyntzpass, Newry is Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI. Picture: Submitted

The Poyntzpass man made 124 appearances for Ulster, captaining the Ravenhill outfit to the Celtic League in 2006 while also earning 23 caps for Ireland before his career was cut short.

“I’m delighted to team up with the British Heart Foundation to help share messaging amongst the rural community about the importance of looking after your heart,” says Simon.

“Through my own personal circumstances, I understand how important it is to be aware of the symptoms of heart and circulatory conditions and seek medical care.

“It’s also fantastic that BHF is trying to create a community of lifesavers and I would encourage anyone attending the Balmoral Show on Saturday to head to the sheep-shearing pen at 4pm to learn the free online CPR training.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI said: “We’re thrilled that Simon is helping us share these important messages amongst the farming community.

“There are around 225,000 people living here with heart and circulatory conditions and many in rural communities will be affected. I would encourage them to come and visit us at the Balmoral Show and learn more about the lifesaving research work we’re doing.

“We are also for the first time holding a public RevivR event in Northern Ireland which will teach participants how to recognise a cardiac arrest, give chest compressions and outlines using a defibrillator, giving anyone the confidence to step in and help to save a life.

“There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland. Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, but quick CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.”

British Heart Foundation is at stand B46 at the Balmoral Show from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May.

Visitors are welcome to visit the stand to learn about the life-saving work of the charity and attend the free RevivR CPR training event at the sheep-shearing pavilion on Saturday 18th May at 4pm.