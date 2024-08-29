FTMTA farm machinery show to showcase the best of Irish and international exhibitors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delighted with the level of bookings already secured, FTMTA Executive Director Michael Farrelly is confident of securing further interest from across the agri-machinery and manufacturing sectors over the coming weeks.
“Demands within the industry led us to move the show to its new Winter date and that move has been completely vindicated given the reaction that we’ve already received from exhibitors,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We’re delighted with the support that’s been afforded us from the industry’s leading national and international brands and we’re looking forward to securing further bookings on all scales over the course of the summer.”
November’s show will also showcase the continued commitment to innovation by global and Irish manufacturers and provide several new FTMTA members, including Pro Dig and KME, with an opportunity to display their products to a very discerning audience.
Long-standing FTMTA members, including Hi Spec, Mastek, SlurryQuip, Malone Farm Machinery and McHale, will also exhibit the best and latest from their respective ranges. Coupling their presence alongside some of the world’s leading tractor manufacturer and farm machinery brands will make FTMTA 2024 one of the highlights of the Winter for farmers, contractors and the visiting public alike.
Michael Farrelly confirmed: “There’s no duplication of brands at the Farm Machinery Show. Each exhibitor is either a manufacturer, importer and distributor of the machinery which they will have on display, which remains one of our show’s distinctive and enduring selling points.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products. Tickets for general sale will be made available for purchase during August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.