This year’s Rally will feature over 700 exhibits from our industrial, agricultural and engineering history.

Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including steam rollers, stone crushers and threshers, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, threshers, commercial vehicles, military vehicles and even aeroplanes.

Established in 2022, the Rarely Seen Museum gives an insight into the process of restoring these mighty machines and is well worth a visit.

Steam engines galore

The Steam Rally is a great family day out, with an arena programme, steam engine rides, children’s shows, petting farms and one of the biggest outdoor fairgrounds in Ireland. The food and drink offering, including two bars, has something for everyone and the Rally provides a marketplace where everyone will find that ‘something special’ bargain.

The autojumble section offers excellent finds and the craft marquee brings together artisan foods and crafts. Trade stalls cover clothing, footwear, pet products, toys, bric-a-brac and lots more. It’s a different and fun shopping day for all.

The arena programme includes the daredevil TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry, and James Prenty with his amazing sheep dogs and child-friendly Indian Runner ducks.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally also includes a great line-up for its Irish Country and Rock Festival, which runs to 11pm on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th May.

The fairground wheel is always a popular draw

Confirmed acts include Paul Kelly, Altagore, Tartan Riot, Mississippi Boombox, The Rogues and Pure Blarney.

The pop-up camps sites in the grounds of Shanes Castle gives you the chance to stay up to four nights, giving ample time to enjoy the Rally, the Music Festival and the Antrim area.

The Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family (dogs welcome on leads). Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite). Keep up to date with the latest Steam Rally news on Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam