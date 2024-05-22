Germinal sets out role for clovers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Belfast-headquartered Germinal, a pioneer in the development of grass and forage varieties to support climate smart farming, has outlined the role of clovers in reducing carbon emissions at the recent British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) conference held in Belfast.

“Following the abolition of milk quotas, emissions have risen to just beyond the 1998 previous peak in ROI of 22.93 MtCO2eq. to 23.09 MtCO2eq. in 2021. Overall emissions from agriculture have grown by 19% in the last decade, and currently we have about one-third of technologies we need to meet a 25% reduction target.” So, what further measures can the agricultural sector take to reduce emissions and maintain food production? Dr. McEvoy says both white and red clover have a significant role to play: “An almost trebling of fertiliser prices in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine encouraged many farmers to look again at what could be achieved with clover. They found that clovers have a lot to offer. In our view, clover varieties are the most important part of a multi-species sward. But we need to create the conditions to allow them perform in the sward to maximise their contribution in both animal performance and emissions reductions. “Research has consistently shown that the inclusion of clover in swards using very low levels of artificial nitrogen fertilisers will achieve the same level of production as grass only swards getting up to 250 kg of nitrogen fertilisers per hectare. But we’ve been slow to promote the adoption of clover swards at farm level. We now need to trust the science and let it guide us. “Red clover for silage also has huge value, reducing artificial N inputs, increasing home grown protein and reducing the need for soya imports. It produces a high-quality feed and will be a real benefit on Irish farms. Multi-species swards, some of which include clover and herb varieties, also bring real benefits to soil health, including the development of soil microbes and fauna populations that improve soil structure and are critical to sustainable agriculture into the future.” Germinal is a sixth generation family business headquartered in Belfast which is focused on providing climate smart farming and food solutions by developing new plant varieties and technologies to support profitable, efficient and sustainable grass-based livestock farming.