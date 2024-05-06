Councillor Kyle Savage welcomes Minister Robin Swann to Donaghcloney Surgery.

Councillor Savage said the visit last Wednesday provided an opportunity to talk openly and honestly about the concerns that many have within the community.

He continued: “I urged the management and the Minister that we need to find better ways of working going forward to help alleviate the concerns of our patients and remove the extra pressure from our staff.

"It is deeply concerning that the Health budget is set to be cut and that this is going to put even more pressure on our Primary care within our communities and especially our rural General Practices.