In pictures: Armoy WI fashion show at Roseyards Presbyterian Church Hall

Ladies from Armoy WI have held at fashion show at Roseyards Presbyterian Church Hall.
By Sammy McMullan
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:02 BST

Clothes were provided by Dresser46 Portglenone

Part proceeds from the night will got to the Friends of Cancer Centre at the City Hospital.

Pictures by Sammy McMullan.

Ladies, who attended the Armoy WI Fashion Show. Photo: Sammy McMullan

Helping out in the kitchen at the Fashion Show are, Anne, Barbara and Jennifer. Photo: Sammy McMullan

Raising a glass at the Armoy WI Fashion Show, are Marlene Walsh and Sandra Rankin. Part proceeds from the night went to Friends of Cancer Centre at the City Hospital. Photo: Sammy McMullan

Susan Huey and friends, who supported the Fashion Show. Photo: Sammy McMullan

