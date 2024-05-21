In pictures: Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering

By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st May 2024, 14:30 BST
It was an early start for vintage tractor enthusiasts from Ballyeaston and the surrounding areas for the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering which was held in the Square at Ballyclare as part of this year’s May Fair in the Co Antrim town.

And while the day started off somewhat a little overcast once all the vintage tractors were parked up in the square the sun came out and shined all day, with many visitors to the gathering from 10am up until it wrapped up in the mid afternoon.

Darryl Armitage popped up to Ballyclare for the gathering and captured a number of videos which we will be showcasing over this week.

Pictured are Jody Wallace from Parkgate and Paul Sempey from Doagh who were attending the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering in the Square in Ballyclare. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured is John Dorrat from just outside Ballyclare who was attending the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering in the Square in Ballyclare. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured is Raymond Clifford from Ballynure who was attending the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering in the Square in Ballyclare. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Pictured are Earl and Janie Lynd from Ballyclare who were attending the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering in the Square in Ballyclare. Picture: Darryl Armitage

