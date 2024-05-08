In pictures: Derg Valley YFC prize night held at The Derg Arms

Derg Valley YFC recently held their annual prize night in The Derg Arms.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th May 2024, 12:37 BST

A great night with great food was had by all.

Awards presented:

Best junior male

Niall Surphlis

Best junior female

Charlie McCrea

Best senior male

George Donnell

Best senior female

Jo-Anne McCay

Most competitive

Emily McFarland

Best newcomer

Justin McCrea

Best attendance

Jill Waugh

Most enthusiastic

Jessica Law

George Donnell (best senior male) with club leader Matt Williamson

Niall Surphlis (best junior male) with club Leader Matt Williamson

Jo-Anne McCay (best senior female) with club leader Matt Williamson

Jill Waugh (best attendance) with club leader Matt Williamson

