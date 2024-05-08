A great night with great food was had by all.
1. George Donnell (best senior male) with club leader Matt Williamson
George Donnell (best senior male) with club leader Matt Williamson Photo: Submitted
2. Niall Surphlis (Best Junior Male) with club Leader Matt Williamson
Niall Surphlis (best junior male) with club Leader Matt Williamson Photo: Submitted
3. Jo-Anne McCay (best senior female) with club leader Matt Williamson
Jo-Anne McCay (best senior female) with club leader Matt Williamson Photo: Submitted
4. Jill Waugh (best attendance) with club leader Matt Williamson
Jill Waugh (best attendance) with club leader Matt Williamson Photo: Submitted