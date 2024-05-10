A huge thank you must go to quiz host Patricia for putting together an amazing eight round quiz that had every team scratching their heads

After the quiz, the club handed over our charity cheque with a total amount of £1139.70 to Marie Curie which has been raised over the past year.

The club's chosen charity, which we will be raising money for over the next year 2024/2025, will be Air Ambulance NI

Then, club secretary Joanna presented her secretary's report, followed by the awarding of trustees prizes and the Luke Semple Cup.

Under 16 trustee prizes – First, Reece Thompson, second, James Steele and third, Carla Keenan

Over 16 trustee prizes - First, Joanna Caughey, second, Sophie Coulter and third, John Hamilton

Luke Semple Cup - Joanna Caughey

A massive thank you to everyone who supported the night, as well as everyone who helped to make the night yet another success

Meanwhile, at the recent Co Down Young Farmers AGM which was held in Newtownards YFC hall the club had a great night of success.

Well done to the following members who were placed in the Down to the Future competition:

Junior member of the year, first place - Joanna Caughey

Senior member of the year, third place - Hayley-Rae Russell

Treasurer of the year, first place - Hayley-Rae Russell

PRO of the year, second place - Carla Keenan

Secretary of the year, second place - Joanna Caughey

A spokesperson for Donaghadee YFC said: “We are so proud of all our members as we're placed 2nd in the most efficient club in Co Down.

“The club would like to wish Hayley all the best at the NI finals for treasurer of the year and to Joanna for junior member.”

1 . Club secretary Joanna Caughey and treasurer Hayley Russell handing over the charity cheque to Robin McConnell from Marie Curie Club secretary Joanna Caughey and treasurer Hayley Russell handing over the charity cheque to Robin McConnell from Marie Curie. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC Photo Sales

2 . Joanna Caughey receiving the Luke Semple Cup Joanna Caughey receiving the Luke Semple Cup. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC Photo Sales

3 . The room was filled with teams fighting for first place The room was filled with teams fighting for first place. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC Photo Sales

4 . Quiz host Patricia and her assistant Geralyn Ritchie Quiz host Patricia and her assistant Geralyn Ritchie. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC Photo Sales