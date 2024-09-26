Innovation, Resilience & Growth the focus of 2024 Dairy Women Ireland Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Innovation, Resilience, Growth’: that’s the theme of Dairy Women Ireland’s (DWI) annual conference which will be held at the Charleville Park Hotel on Saturday, November 23rd.

“The conference will bring together women at the forefront of the Irish dairy industry, providing a platform to explore innovative practices, discuss industry challenges, and celebrate the remarkable growth of women in agriculture,” according to DWI President, Dr Mary Kinston.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of sessions including Revolutionising Irish Agriculture - Innovation in AgTech, a keynote session by Ursula Kelly, Managing Director of Cormac Tagging and a leading advocate for innovation on Irish farms. Ms Kelly will speak about blending tradition with innovation, while offering insights on how women can revolutionise the agricultural landscape.

A session titled The Power of the Mind will be chaired by Jason O’Callaghan, an internationally renowned psychologist and hypnotist. He will teach delegates stress reduction techniques through self-hypnosis, followed by an entertaining demonstration on the mind’s power.

Dr Mary Kinston, President of Dairy Women Ireland (DWI).

The conference’s panel discussion, Taking the Lead, chaired by well-known vet and West Waterford farmer, Gillian O'Sullivan, will explore the journeys of four women leading the charge in dairy farming, discussing the obstacles they have faced during their careers and the solutions they have implemented.

A pre-conference dinner will take place at the Charleville Park Hotel on Friday, November 22nd (6:30pm), providing attendees with a welcome opportunity to network with fellow dairy women.

Dr Mary Kinston concluded: “Whether you’re a seasoned dairy farmer, working in the dairy industry, or someone interested in the evolving role of women in agriculture, our conference will have something for everyone.”

Kerry Dairy Ireland and the FDC Group have been secured as headline sponsors for this year’s conference, which is scheduled to run from 9:15am to 4:30pm on November 23rd.

To register for the conference, visit Conference Ticket only to Dairy Women Ireland (Plus admin Fee) - Dairy Women Ireland