Jackson secures Reserve Supreme Spotted Dutch at Highland Show

By Libby Clarke
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Saintfield based breeder Tommy Jackson was tapped out Male Champion en route to the Reserve Supreme Award at the recent Royal Highland Show where a massive entry of Dutch Spotted competed under the eye of judge Liam Campbell

Milltown Fireball King caught the eye of a packed gallery of spectators at this flagship event as he stormed his way to the Championship lineup.

This prospect is a full brother to Milltown Golden Balls who realised £20,000 for a half share last season.

The Milltown flock has quickly risen to the fore having also topped recent sales in Carlisle and Reserve Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show in May.

