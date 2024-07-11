Jackson secures Reserve Supreme Spotted Dutch at Highland Show
Saintfield based breeder Tommy Jackson was tapped out Male Champion en route to the Reserve Supreme Award at the recent Royal Highland Show where a massive entry of Dutch Spotted competed under the eye of judge Liam Campbell
Milltown Fireball King caught the eye of a packed gallery of spectators at this flagship event as he stormed his way to the Championship lineup.
This prospect is a full brother to Milltown Golden Balls who realised £20,000 for a half share last season.
The Milltown flock has quickly risen to the fore having also topped recent sales in Carlisle and Reserve Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show in May.
