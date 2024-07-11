Jackson secures Reserve Supreme Spotted Dutch at Highland Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saintfield based breeder Tommy Jackson was tapped out Male Champion en route to the Reserve Supreme Award at the recent Royal Highland Show where a massive entry of Dutch Spotted competed under the eye of judge Liam Campbell

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milltown Fireball King caught the eye of a packed gallery of spectators at this flagship event as he stormed his way to the Championship lineup.

This prospect is a full brother to Milltown Golden Balls who realised £20,000 for a half share last season.

The Milltown flock has quickly risen to the fore having also topped recent sales in Carlisle and Reserve Supreme Champion at Balmoral Show in May.