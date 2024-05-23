Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettyle Irish Foods has hit the shelves in Asda stores across Northern Ireland, supplying four lines of its premium meat range, including a unique Guinness flavoured burger that pairs perfectly with the iconic stout.

The four lines include Rump Heart Steaks, Fillet Tail Diamonds, Guinness Burgers and Salt Moss Dry Aged Burgers. The Fillet Tail Diamonds will be an Asda store exclusive, offering the same flavour and tenderness of Fillet steak but at a fraction of the cost.

Kettyle Irish Foods is part of ABP Food Group and was founded by Maurice Kettyle 20 years ago, born of a desire to age meat using natural processes to give a deeper, more robust flavour. All products from the range are dry aged with a unique salt moss method. A brick made from Irish organic virgin sea salt and Irish sea moss draws the moisture out of the meat, creating a deeper flavour and better caramelisation on the frying pan.

Hannah Kee, sales and marketing manager at Kettyle Irish Foods said: “We’re so delighted to launch into Asda with four fantastic lines from our range.

Cathy Elliot, Asda NI local buying manager, and Hannah Kee, sales and marketing manager at Kettyle

“All of our meat products are hand-prepared by master butchers to deliver the taste, quality and tenderness that Kettyle is known for. We are passionate about showcasing the quality of the meat on the island of Ireland – and we only select the best.

“From there we apply our patented salt moss dry aging process, created using sustainably sourced Irish sea salt and sea moss.

“This process is completely unique to Kettyle, developed from decades of care and attention to crafting the perfect meat products.

“We are very proud to secure our first retail listing with Asda and are looking forward to growing our relationship in the months to come.”

Cathy Elliott, Northern Ireland local buying manager at Asda added: “We are so passionate about supporting local brands and Kettyle Irish Foods is a fantastic example of the excellence of produce here in Northern Ireland.

“More customers are now looking for those high quality, premium meats, still with affordability, and our first listing with Kettyle has really answered that call.

“We are pleased to launch the Fillet Tail Diamonds product as an Asda exclusive – a premium cut of meat ideal for family meal times.

“The Guinness burgers are also a highly anticipated product – bringing together two iconic brands from the island of Ireland to create a brilliantly flavoured product we’re sure shoppers will love.”

The Kettyle Irish Foods range is now available in stores and online at www.asda.com.

ABP has a 70-year reputation for quality and innovation and numbers over 200 Michelin starred restaurants amongst its customers.

It works with over 6,000 farm families in Northern Ireland, where it is a significant contributor to national rural economies.