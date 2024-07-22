Baillies Mills Band

Seeking a real value, family fun day out with a touch of New Zealand only 10 mins from the Ulster M1?

Then enjoy the Strawberry Fayre next Saturday, July 27, at The Ballance House, 118a Lisburn Road, Glenavy, BT29 4NY in Co Antrim.

Organised by the Ulster New Zealand Trust this event really is an afternoon of old fashioned, harmless fun for all! Starting of course with your complimentary strawberry treat, followed by young folk enjoying varied children’s games including bouncy castle and free crafting.

Meanwhile the craft and knick-knack stalls will be buzzing as others take a tour of the only Kiwi Museum in Europe portraying links between this province and New Zealand, and all displayed alongside Victorian farm machinery on the Ballance family farm, the home farm of famous Kiwi PM John Ballance, that great Liberal leader, who ensured NZ was the first nation to give women the vote back in the 1890s!

Outside Baillies Mills Accordion Band will bring toe tapping tunes to the farmyard with Scottish Country Dancers adding to the fun.

Kiwi museum tours should be booked on arrival, but go dancing as and when you wish, before moving to the popular tea barn for those essential treats and light lunches of a summer Saturday afternoon.

Aside from oodles of human fun and free parking The Ballance House also welcomes sociable dogs with well trained owners and has disabled access throughout.

All for just £5 per adult with under fives free and up to fourteens £2.50. For details browse www.theballancehouse.com or simply just come along from noon until tea time!