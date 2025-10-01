Lights, camera, action cancer - Action Renewables turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, Action Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy expertise in Northern Ireland, will proudly “go pink” in support of Action Cancer’s Paint the Town Pink fundraising campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, Action Renewables will be a beacon of pink, illuminating its offices to encourage local businesses in Belfast and beyond to get behind Action Cancer’s flagship campaign, host a fundraising event and help raise vital funds for the charity’s unique breast cancer screening service.

Lana Moore, Head of Charity Delivery with Action Renewables, commented: “We are delighted to support the Paint the Town Pink campaign with Action Cancer and Propertynews.com in 2025. The incredible work delivered by the Action Cancer team deserves our support and we hope to raise as much awareness as possible throughout October and beyond. We encourage other businesses across Northern Ireland to get involved, embrace the pink, and help Action Cancer make a genuine and lasting difference to the lives of women in our community.

“Throughout the month, our building will be illuminated in vibrant pink, with over 60 lights kindly donated and installed by Sarah Jane Hawkins from MBS Equipment Company, and with the generous support of our landlord, Noel Rooney from Ortus. The lights will shine brightly every evening to light up Belfast. This initiative aims to highlight the important work of Action Cancer and to encourage support for their vital services”.

Action Cancer’s Paint the Town Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with PropertyNews and Action Renewables. L-R: Emma McNally (Head of Strategic Partnerships, PropertyNews), Lana Moore (Head of Charity Delivery, Action Cancer) and Mark Irwin-Watson (Community Fundraising Executive, Action Cancer).

The campaign, now in its 10th year, aims to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s unique, free breast screening service – the only one of its kind available in the UK and Ireland. Every £120 raised will fund one potentially life-saving breast screening appointment for well women aged 40–49 and 70+, groups not covered by the NHS screening programme.

Businesses are encouraged to host fundraising events throughout October, from coffee mornings and bake sales to dress-down days and pink-themed pub quizzes. Action Cancer will provide participating businesses with a fundraising pack including pink bunting, balloons, collection boxes and creative fundraising ideas.

Mark Irwin-Watson, Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Executive, said: “We are very grateful to Action Renewables for not only supporting our flagship fundraiser but for helping to raise awareness of our unique breast screening service.

“Paint the Town Pink is such a fun and engaging way to help raise funds for Action Cancer’s vital breast screening service and I encourage all businesses to get behind the campaign. Whether you decide to ‘get your bake on’ with a coffee morning in the office, have your friends and family sponsor you to ‘brighten your bap’ by dying your hair pink, selling Action Cancer raffle tickets or organising a wear something pink day at work, no matter what you choose to do, your support will make a huge difference to local women in your own community.”

Elaine Hamilton (Charity Delivery Officer, Action Renewables), Mark Irwin-Watson (Community Fundraising Executive, Action Cancer) and Lana Moore (Head of Charity Delivery, Action Cancer) light up Action Renewables to launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Action Cancer receives no regular government funding and relies heavily on support from the local community and business sector in order to deliver its life-saving services. So, make it your business to raise some much-needed funds for Action Cancer and let’s Paint the Town Pink together this October and potentially save a life”.

Once a business has registered to take part, they will be provided with a special PTTP fundraising pack which contains fundraising materials including pink pin badges, bunting, collection boxes, balloons and lots of great ideas on how to raise some money. The Action Cancer Fundraising Team will also be on hand to help support and promote your fundraising event.

Launched in Banbridge in 2015, Paint the Town Pink was inspired by the pink-themed Giro d’Italia in 2014. It has since grown to become a major annual campaign across Northern Ireland, raising over £375,000 to date, and is endorsed by Action Cancer Patron Gloria Hunniford OBE. This year, the campaign is shaping up to be the biggest yet, proudly supported by two leading Northern Ireland businesses: PropertyNews and Action Renewables.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Northern Ireland, accounting for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses. On average, 1,513 women are diagnosed and 310 die from the disease each year.

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support in Northern Ireland for over 50 years. Its services are unique and free to the user but cost the charity £4 million annually to deliver. These include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic support for people living with a cancer diagnosis (and for those supporting a loved one) and a range of health improvement programmes. Services are available at Action Cancer House in Belfast, at 13 regional locations, and onboard the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) which visits over 175 locations each year.

If you or your workplace would like to take part in Paint the Town Pink, please contact Mark Irwin-Watson in the fundraising team on 07580 133752 or email [email protected]