When famine struck in Bumala, Logos Ministries International (LMI) Ministry Partner for Kenya and East Africa, Pastor Eric Ngala, sought to display the love of God to the community by launching famine relief efforts.

However, his well-intentioned plan soon hit a major obstacle, as he and his team realised they didn’t have the means necessary to commence large-scale food production at the level required. Thus, LMI’s ‘Tractor and Plough for Kenya Project’ was born, as they sought to provide the help needed.

A New and Exciting Challenge

While seeking to provide a tractor and plough would be a new challenge for the LMI team, the mission has provided several vehicles for ministry purposes in the past. This has included bicycles in South Sudan, a motorbike and people-carrier in Myanmar, and a 4x4 vehicle in India (LMI are also actively seeking to provide a 4x4 vehicle for their ministry partner in Nepal, Pastor Hom Tamang, as the mountainous terrain there presents very real problems for ministry and evangelism).

Pastor Eric, who leads Africa Inland Church (AIC) Bumala and founded Reformed Theological Seminary (RTS) Bumala, also brought much experience to the launch of this project. Before entering full-time ministry, he had been an employee of the Kenyan Department of Agriculture, and he has sought to use his farming know-how to bless and help others.

Poverty is a huge problem for pastors in Kenya, as the vast majority of congregations do not give their pastor a salary. In fact, often members of the church look to their pastor for financial help, adding to the responsibility they already have to provide for their own family (food, housing, school fees etc.).

Pastor Eric actively helps Christian leaders to become self-sufficient by providing them with 100 chicks after their graduation from the seminary (this includes the brooding costs, disinfection, vaccination and transport.) He also sends them on a training course, which teaches them how to look after their animals.

LMI were delighted to work with Pastor Eric by providing financial support for the chicks and training programme in recent years. Pastors were able to breed their chickens, sell the eggs, give some to others in need etc., all while providing for their families and undertaking their vital ministry work.

Regrettably, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the pastors and their families were forced to eat the chickens to survive, as day-to-day food production came to a dramatic halt.

Planning for Success

It was against this backdrop that the LMI Directors and Pastor Eric held initial discussions about what could be done to bring relief in the immediate and provide long-term solutions against such events wreaking the same havoc in the future. It quickly became apparent that a tractor and plough would enable Pastor Eric and his colleagues, and indeed the wider Bumala community, to work the ground far more effectively and efficiently, yielding better crops in greater supply.

A detailed plan was soon put in place. It was agreed that any new equipment would be kept at the seminary, where an agricultural committee would be formed. The tractor and plough would be used by the students to treat their land, and in addition, would also be loaned to general users at market rates, thus producing an income for maintenance and the purchasing of other parts, such as a trailer.

A Combined Effort

As news about the project started to spread, financial contributions started to arrive from many different individuals and churches, and coverage in the local media in Northern Ireland also helped push the project forward.

In God’s providence, two churches in Florencecourt, County Fermanagh - Druminiskill and St John’s – decided to hold a Gospel concert to help raise funds for the project. The compere that night was William Sayers, a Massey Ferguson dealer who works for D and M Farm Services Ltd in Eglinton, County Londonderry. Realising that the parent company of Massey Ferguson might be willing to contribute in some way towards the project, William connected LMI with AGCO, who were happy to get involved, and a good relationship soon developed.

Thanks to the wonderful generosity of LMI’s supporters, a significant sum of money had been raised, and AGCO’s willingness to contribute brought the project ‘across the finishing line’, to the praise and glory of God.

‘Ploughing On’ into a Brighter Future

Following a tremendous effort by everyone involved, a brand new Massey Ferguson 268 and Baldan 3-disc plough arrived at the seminary in Spring, much to the delight of Pastor Eric and his team. Full training on how to use the machinery was provided by experts from FMD East Africa, and a dedication event was held to give thanks to God and to allow people in the community to come and see the new equipment. As funding allows, Pastor Eric is hoping to purchase another tool, a harrow, which will provide an additional way for people to treat their land.

There is no doubt that improving the yield from the land will have a wonderful long-term impact in terms of greater food security, but the benefits don’t stop there. The conversations that will now be had by Pastor Eric and his team with people in the local community who use the tractor and plough, and the visible display of their Christian love and concern, will, by God’s grace, lead to moments of eternal significance. While individuals and families might come to borrow the machinery, it is LMI’s prayer that they will come to know the Sower (Matthew 13:37), who sows the good seed, leading to a harvest that will never be depleted or fail.

Thank You

LMI are indebted to all those who contributed in any way towards the success of the ‘Tractor and Plough for Kenya Project’. You can monitor their work in Kenya and East Africa, and read about and support the work of LMI’s Overseas Ministry Programme around the world, via the website (lmi-org.net) or by following LMI on social media.

As LMI seek to follow the Lord’s leading for future projects as part of their Overseas Ministry Programme, knowing you are standing with them, in prayer and by financially supporting the ministry, will be a phenomenal encouragement and blessing. Together, by God’s grace, may we make a positive difference ‘here and now’ and for eternity.

1 . Pastor Eric leads AIC Bumala.jpg Pastor Eric leads AIC Bumala Photo: LMI Photo Sales

2 . Full training was provided by FMD East Africa.jpg Full training was provided by FMD East Africa Photo: LMI Photo Sales

4 . Chickens (1).jpg Chickens are given to newly graduated pastors Photo: LMI Photo Sales