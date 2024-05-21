Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £2030 per head for Limousin at 704kg at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 392p/kg for a Charolais at 278kg (£1090) and to a top of £2030 per head for a Limousin at 704kg (288p/kg).
Heifers sold to 349p/kg for a Charolais at 278kg (£970) and to a top of £1820 per head for a Charolais at 658kg (277p/kg).
Cows sold to 206p/kg for a Limousin at 636kg and to a top of £1310 per head for same cow.
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices.
Fat cows
Garvagh producer, Limousin 636kg £1310 (206p/kg).
Cows and calves
Claudy producer, Simmental cow and Simmental heifer calf £1730.
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Dunloy producer, Charolais 278kg £970 (349p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 254kg £800 (315p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 236kg £710 (301p/kg), Draperstown producer, Simmental 268kg £800 (299p/kg) and Cookstown producer, Limousin 284kg £770 (271p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Ahoghill producer, Limousin 310kg £840 (271p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 384kg £1000 (260p/kg), Dunloy producer, Aberdeen Angus 320kg £830 (259p/kg), Enniskillen producer, BGA 338kg £840 (249p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 374kg £900 (241p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Dungiven producer, Charolais 410kg £1330 (324p/kg), Dungiven producer, Parthenais 458kg £1360 (297p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 478kg £1410 (295p/kg), Draperstown producer, Saler 422kg £1230 (291p/kg), Garvagh producer. Charolais 492kg £1420 (289p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 418kg £1210 (289p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 430kg £1230 (286p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 490kg £1380 (282p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 424kg £1190 (281p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 436kg £1200 (275p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 424kg £1160 (274p/kg), Draperstown producer, Simmental 402kg £1100 (274p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 410kg £1120 (273p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 458kg £1240 (271p/kg), Draperstown producer, Simmental 404kg £1070 (265p/kg) and Draperstown producer, Saler 488kg £1290 (264p/kg).
501kg and over
Draperstown producer, Charolais 658kg £1820 (277p/kg), Draperstown producer, Limousin 632kg £1670 (264p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 542kg £1380 (255p/kg).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Garvagh producer, Charolais 278kg £1090 (392p/kg), Feeny producer, Shorthorn beef 234kg £700 (299p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 222kg £640 (288p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 244kg £690 (283p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Belgian Blue 252kg £700 (278p/kg), Feeny producer, Limousin 270kg £740 (274p/kg), Feeny producer, Limousin 206kg £560 (272p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Aberdeen Angus 268kg £710 (265p/kg) and Stewartstown producer, Hereford 276kg £690 (250p/kg).
301 to 400kg
Swatragh producer, Limousin 332kg £1130 (340p/kg), Omagh producer, Limousin 386kg £1300 (337p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 388kg £1290 (332p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 324kg £1060 (327p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 342kg £1100 (322p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 304kg £980 (322p/kg), Randalstown producer, Limousin 392kg £1220 (311p/kg), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 370kg £1120 (303p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 334kg £990 (298p/kg), Ahoghill producer, Charolais 344kg £970 (282p/kg), Omagh producer, Belgian Blue 356kg £1000 (281p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 358kg £970 (271p/kg), Feeny producer, Limousin 364kg £920 (253p/kg).
401 to 500kg
Moneymore producer, Limousin 422kg £1410 (334p/kg), Moneymore producer, Limousin 466kg £1520 (326p/kg), Omagh producer, Limousin 410kg £1330 (324p/kg), Randalstown producer, Limousin 476kg £1490 (313p/kg), Omagh producer, Charolais 448kg £1370 (306p/kg), Randalstown producer, Charolais 490kg £1450 (296p/kg), Randalstown producer, Charolais 496kg £1450 (292p/kg), Randalstown producer, Charolais 500kg £1400 (280p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 498kg £1300 (261p/kg), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 494kg £1260 (255p/kg) and Loughgiel producer, Charolais 412kg £1050 (255p/kg).
501kg and over
Tobermore producer, Limousin 520kg £1560 (300p/kg), Tobermore producer, Stabiliser 570kg £1660 (291p/kg), Tobermore producer, Limousin 704kg £2030 (288p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 552kg £1500 (272p/kg), Tobermore producer, Limousin 694kg £1840 (265p/kg), Tobermore producer, Aberdeen Angus 662kg £1740 (263p/kg) and Kilrea producer, Simmental 664kg £1740 (262p/kg).
Friesian bullocks
Stewartstown producer, Danish Red 238kg £470 (197p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 400kg £740 (185p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 432kg £780 (181p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 326kg £590 (181p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 392kg £630 (161p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Friesian 356kg £550 (154p/kg) and Stewartstown producer, Friesian 350kg £540 (154p/kg).
Weekly Saturday sheep sale: Saturday 18th May saw another seasonal entry of over 700 sheep presented for sale, resulting in a day of super trade with 200 hoggets, 270 spring lambs and 230 cull ewes and rams on offer.
Hoggets reached a top of £200 per head for a single hogget at 32kg and to a top of 685p/kg for 36 hoggets at 23kg into £157.50.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £182.50 for 3 lambs at 28.3kg and to a top of 824p/kg for 6 lambs at 19.3kg into £159.
Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £230 for a single ewe and many more lots of ewes reached very strong prices and fat rams to a high of £150 for a single ram.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices.
Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Limavady producer, 1 lamb 25kg £176 (704p/kg), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 25kg £176 (704p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 26kg £176 (677p/kg), Moneymore producer, 5 lambs 26.2kg £177 (676p/kg), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 28.3kg £182.50 (645p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 28kg £178 (636p/kg) and Coagh producer, 18 lambs 29.2kg £180 (616p/kg).
Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 22kg £177 (805p/kg), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £179 (796p/kg), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 21.3kg £169 (793p/kg), Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 22kg £173.50 (789p/kg), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 21.3kg £167.50 (786p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 7 lambs 22kg £173 (786p/kg), Swatragh producer, 11 lambs 21.9kg £171 (781p/kg), Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 22.5kg £174 (773p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 9 lambs 22.9kg £176 (769p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 3 lambs 22kg £169 (768p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 23kg £173 (752p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 21.7kg £162 (747p/kg), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 23.7kg £176 (743p/kg), Ballyronan producer, 7 lambs 22.4kg £166.50 (743p/kg), Derry producer, 9 lambs 24.6kg £181.50 (738p/kg) and Maghera producer, 4 lambs 24kg £177 (738p/kg).
Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Stewartstown producer, 6 lambs 19.3kg £159 (824p/kg), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £167 (815p/kg), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £165 (805p/kg), Coleraine producer, 9 lambs 20.7kg £161 (778p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 1 lamb 18kg £140 (778p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 17kg £131 (771p/kg), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 18.5kg £142 (768p/kg), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 19.2kg £144 (750p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 18kg £132 (733p/kg), Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 17.8kg £130 (730p/kg) and Castledawson producer, 6 lambs 18.8kg £134 (713p/kg).
Heavy weight hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £169 (676p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 4 hoggets 26.3kg £165 (627p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 32kg £200 (625p/kg), Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 25kg £142 (568p/kg) and Eglinton producer, 9 hoggets 26.7kg £150 (562p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 36 hoggets 23kg £157.50 (685p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 5 hoggets 21.2kg £145 (684p/kg), Draperstown producer, 7 hoggets 22.2kg £151 (680p/kg), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 22.9kg £156 (681p/kg), Draperstown producer, 5 hoggets 22.4kg £151 (674p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £158 (672p/kg), Draperstown producer, 6 hoggets 22.3kg £150 (673p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 22kg £145 (659p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £158 (658p/kg), Eglinton producer, 1 hogget 24kg £155 (646p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 23.3kg £148 (634p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 24.8kg £157 (633p/kg), Upperlands producer, 10 hoggets 22.3kg £140.50 (630p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 21kg £130 (619p/kg).
Light weight hoggets - up to 21kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 20.7kg £140 (676p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 20kg £128 (640p/kg), Draperstown producer, 5 hoggets 20kg £124 (620p/kg), Draperstown producer, 13 hoggets 20.4kg £113 (554p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 9 hoggets 18.8kg £101 (537p/kg).
Fat ewes
Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £230, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £210, Magilligan producer, 6 ewes £196, Coleraine producer, 4 ewes £194, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £192, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £190, Magilligan producer, 1 ewe £190, Eglinton producer, 7 ewes £188, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £184, Coleraine producer, 4 ewes £184, Derry producer, 2 ewes £182, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £180, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £170, Castledawson producer, 7 ewes £170, Garvagh producer, 3 ewes £164, Garvagh producer, 3 ewes £162, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £160, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £158, Eglinton producer, 2 ewes £158, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £156, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £156, Gulladuff producer, 2 ewes £156 and Maghera producer, 5 ewes £150.
Fat rams
Limavady producer, 1 ram £150, Greysteel producer, 1 ram £142, Gulladuff producer, 1 ram £142, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £135 and Garvagh producer, 1 ram £106.
Breeders
Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £294, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160.
Weekly breeding sheep sale: Thursday 16th May seen a strong entry of sheep presented for sale with fantastic trade for all sheep on offer.
Ewes with twins at foot reaching £350 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and ewes with singles at foot reached a high of £290 for 4 ewes with 4 lambs at foot.
Pets lambs to a top of £70.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Wednesday’s sample prices.
Pet lambs
Ballycastle producer, 1 ram £70, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £22 and Claudy producer, 1 lamb £12.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £335, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £335, Coleraine producer, 7 ewes and 14 lambs £315, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310, Coleraine producer, 7 ewes and 12 lambs £290, Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Coleraine producer, 7 ewes and 12 lambs £282, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £260, Limavady producer, 4 ewes and 6 lambs £260, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £242, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240 and Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £232.
Ewes with single at foot
Pomeroy producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £290, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Ballycastle producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £282, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Ballycastle producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £255, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £248, Swatragh producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £245, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £242, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £235, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £235, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Limavady producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £220, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £205, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Crumlin producer, 3 ewes and 4 lambs £190, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £190 and Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
